HRC column: Connections for Kids

Did you know, from birth to age 5 years old, a child learns at a speed UNMATCHED to the rest of his or her life? 85% to 90% of the brain develops during these early years. Every minute that a child is awake, they are learning! High quality early childhood programs promote healthy development, so they can generate future savings by eliminating the need for more expensive interventions later in a child’s life. Studies show that participation in high-quality early care can help children avoid remediations, grade repetition, early parenthood, and incarceration – all outcomes that imply large costs for government and for society. Furthermore, children (over the long term) are more likely to be employed; thus, revenue from their taxes and enhanced buying power can positively contribute to the economy. This answers the “why”.

Now for the who, what, when and where!

Connections 4 Kids works tirelessly to strengthen resources for children and their families in Moffat and Rio Blanco Counties. Our council and Parent Education Center strive to improve the quality of early learning and development; family support and education; health and well-being of children age 0-8 and their families. We partner with many of our local community non-profits so that we can reach as many families as possible and continue to educate all of our community members on the importance of high-quality early childhood programs and education.

Through our efforts, we work to reduce the numbers of abuse and neglect cases, increase literacy skills and scores, and offer educational opportunities, strategies, resources and tools to parents, early childhood educators and providers. Our vision to “create successful children, one family at a time” consistently remains at the forefront of our efforts.

Our Parent Education Center offers only evidence-based classes which focus on a proactive rather than reactive philosophy. All classes are offered at no cost to the families as well as free childcare and dinner are provided during classes.

We are state funded at a minimum level and utilize donations and grants to sustain and continue the good work that we have begun. Cherish the Little Things Art Show is our only fundraiser and will be happening at the Center of Craig on April 22 through April 24, 2021. Over 300 pieces of artwork will be on display and all are welcome to come by and view the many talents of our community’s youth, preschool through 12th grade!

Please mark your calendars and join us as we work together to create memories and celebrate the children of our community! For more information, please call 970-824-1081 or visit our website http://www.connections4kids.org .