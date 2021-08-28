Hot One Day, Cold the Next

Pipi's Pasture



Since I went out to do chores this morning, sunshine has given away to a cloudy sky, the wind is blowing, and it’s cool. At this writing, there are nine days left in August, but already there are signs that fall is rapidly approaching. The change is exciting for me because fall is my favorite time of the year. Please forgive me for savoring these signs of the fall season by making one of my lists.

I know that fall is just around the corner because…

Lately it has been 90 degrees one day and 50 degrees the next.

Some mornings have been cool enough to think about turning on the furnace.

Lately the windows have been closed at night and sometimes during the day, too.

During morning chore time it feels good to wear a light jacket with a hood.

The trees seem to be soaking up more water than during the summer, perhaps in preparation for winter.

There are more hummingbirds around now, perhaps coming down from the mountains.

The robins are still here (as they may be all year long), but they no longer sing spring songs or chirp when cats hang around their nests.

The chokecherries are ripe, and the apples are ready for picking.

Nearly full-grown kittens are showing up, and they surround the feed pans and chomp away at food.

The school bus can once again be seen running past the house on its twice-a-day trips.

The deer repellent, along with other summer products, has been taken off the shelves in area stores and replaced with products related to those for fall/winter.

The football season is beginning.

Vendors have set up shop around Craig, offering tomatoes, peaches, watermelon, cantaloupe, and lots of other produce.

People are talking about canning peaches, tomatoes, pickles, and other fruits and vegetables.

Area stores are featuring fall flowers, ceramic jack-o’-lanterns, and Halloween items.

Ranchers are finishing the last cuttings of hay.

County fairs are over, and the State Fair is getting underway.

Trailer loads of hay, cattle, and sheep pass by on the highway.

My food cravings are changing from salads to chili and other soups.

Archery season will soon be underway.

I have already harvested four green bell peppers, and the cherry tomatoes are starting to ripen (all from plants in patio pots).

Cattle and sheep are being moved home from summer pasture, in some cases earlier than usual because of the drought.

For now the weather will probably remain the same — hot some days, cold the next. We wonder what the fall will be like weather-wise. Will there be an early snow (even in September)? Will the weather remain dry? Only time will tell.