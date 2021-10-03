



Back in 2014, one of the Love INC staff and I had an interesting phone call from a client who had just receive help from some of our local churches and agencies and Love INC. We had met all of his stated needs and so had written up the notes on his case and closed his file. We were done. Then God worked in his life again and had Love INC churches meet some more basic needs, and really, we were done. But he called back and asked a simple question, “What do you want me to do now?” We explained that he did not have to do anything, we had closed his file because his stated needs were met. He asked again, “What do you want me to do now?” We pondered on the question and again said that there was nothing we required of him and we had closed his file. As we pleasantly and politely ended that phone call, I know neither side of the conversation had much satisfaction from the other. We did not know what he meant, and he didn’t know how to state his question to us any other way. We were not able to communicate with each other.

God values communication. In the Garden of Eden, God and man had clear lines of communication because He spoke to them face-to-face. Then mankind took the first steps toward confusing the lines of communication when Adam and Eve disobeyed God with that “simple” act of rebellion — they ate a piece of fruit which God had forbidden them to eat. That act of disobedience is called sin. Isaiah explains this clearly: “Listen! The LORD is not too weak to save you, and he is not becoming deaf. He can hear you when you call. But there is a problem — your sins have cut you off from God. Because of your sin, he has turned away and will not listen anymore.”

(Isaiah 59:1-2 NLT)

Since that time in the Garden, God has worked through his plan to restore the lines of communication and reconnect with each of us in a perfect way. Consider the effort and dedication God put into this: He came to earth as a man, Jesus, in order to communicate to humans in a way they could understand. His message was important — we need to be cleansed from our sins, and only through the divine sacrifice of Christ can we experience this redemption. Our personal belief in and acceptance of Christ’s sacrifice is a step we must take for us to be restored. Although the Fall has broken relationships and communication, Jesus is repairing and restoring all things — including communication. And God has planned in the future for us to continue to communicate with him when those who have believed in him will join him in the everlasting new life he has promised. Clear communication between God and humans will once again be established.

As for now, we will continue to try to improve our communications with each other, because we know God values that. We will listen and pay attention when we are confused in order to try to understand. And what happened to our friend, whom we didn’t understand? We called someone who knew him and what he meant (he needed more help) and then we were able to get him the help he really was trying to tell us he needed.

Submitted by Patricia Jones, Executive Director of Love INC of the Yampa Valley. I can be reached at loveincpat@yahoo.com .