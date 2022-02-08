From the editor: The stone rolls forward

Cuyler Meade mug



Are you starting to feel some momentum?

We’re behind in this race, let’s be clear. When the city council sat down Tuesday night with Tri-State to talk about what seemed to amount to the early stages of figuring out the future of that property and the city post-coal, it felt shockingly preliminary.

But let’s be positive. We’re moving in the right direction.

It was a major bummer to learn about the closure of a pair of local restaurants. We’ve seen a handful of these over the last several months, and it’s easy to say, well shoot, things look bleak. Are we going to be left holding the bag?

But let’s look also at our many reasons for hope.

We’ve had some new businesses open in Craig recently. Small ones, in most cases, but that’s how it starts. It’s not great that there are businesses shutting down. But it’s at least as great that the 14er and Rocky Mountain Finishes and others have opened up.

It’s not great that we’re so far behind on this conversation, but I’m thrilled at the direction we’re moving.

The city and the county joining forces to row in the same direction is fantastic. The willingness to communicate, to coordinate and to collaborate is exactly what we need.

There’s no value in bemoaning what hasn’t been done yet. All we can do is do what’s in front of us. Let’s keep this going forward. It’s literally all we can do.

I’m hopeful. I know a lot of you are, too. I love to hear it, I love to see it, and I love to find reasons for it.

Onward.