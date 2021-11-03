From the editor: OK, so, what’s next?

Cuyler Meade, editor, Craig Press

Craig Press

We had a gentleman in our offices early this afternoon who gave words to the very thing that’s been on my mind the last week or so as we’ve barreled toward this pivotal odd-year election.

What’s next?

We get pretty caught up — and quite rightly so, I’d say — in these elections every fall. I’m delighted to report that voter turnout this year is on track to be spectacularly high based on what I was told Tuesday morning at the Clerk and Recorder’s office. It’s great that we care so much about what happens in our city, county and state.

But also, once the election is over, and by the time you’re reading this, it is, what’s next? What comes after the campaigning and the debating and all the rest?

For Craig and Moffat County, that’s a monumental question that needs answering.

No matter how much we pour our hearts into questions like those in Tuesday’s election, we need to give even more to find a collective solution to what’s coming to Craig in the years ahead.

There’s bits and pieces of help out there, but in a larger sense, nobody’s coming to save us. We need to band together and find the answers to our next steps together.

We need to attract some businesses and industries. We need to leverage what is already here making us great. We need to expand what we have and intensify what we are, and we need to be ready to change, grow and take chances.

So let’s hear some ideas. Let’s see some bold moves. Let’s get hopeful and actively engaged. It’s going to take more than a few pieces to put together the puzzle of Craig’s successful future, and we need everyone.

It’s easy to fixate on one big moment — like an election. But it’s harder and far more important to focus our energy on the incremental, every-day steps that march us toward the promised land of our surely exciting, stable new reality.

There’s lots of work to do. Let’s get down to it.