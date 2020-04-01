From the editor: Now isn’t the time for a competition

Craig Press Editor Joshua Carney



Like many probably are during these unprecedented times, I’m anxious, scared, and frustrated right now due to the effects COVID-19 is having on our way of life.

If the days seem long and yet they’re gone before you can remember what you even did to pass the time, don’t worry. That seems normal right now.

Early on when the coronavirus hit the United States, I was one of those who thought it wasn’t anything more than the flu and wouldn’t really impact me personally, or my way of life.

Boy, was I wrong.

I can’t really remember what I did yesterday, don’t know what I’m going to do tomorrow, and I often bounce between near certainty that loved ones will be fine and mortal dread that we’re all going to die. That seems to be normal for most my age.

I’m exaggerate a bit, for sure. But we’re charging head-first into a new world and way of life without a road map or a general understanding of how to function in this new way of life.

That said, let’s pull together while standing apart.

For the Craig Press, that means postponing “Best of Moffat County.”

It just didn’t feel right to have a contest pitting local businesses against each other in a local competition to win an award certificate and local bragging rights for a whole year.

No, what feels right is banding together to weather this storm we’re currently in the midst of, not campaigning against each other around town and online to be the “best.”

We’re not canceling the contest all together; it’s just a timeout amid craziness, allowing people to adjust to their new normal. Once this COVID-19 situation is under control and the way of life as we know goes back to some semblance of normal, we’ll bring back “Best of Moffat County” and have a big, local celebration.

For now though, let’s band together while standing 6 feet or more apart, support one another, and weather this storm.

Be safe, and be above all else, be kind.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com