From the editor: Meet the candidates

Cuyler Meade, editor, Craig Press

Craig Press

The 2021 Craig Press election forum, supported by the Craig Association of Realtors, will be held Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. in the Craig Middle School cafeteria.

Six of the seven active city council candidates have committed to appear for a hour and a half of questions that are intended to help voters of Craig better understand their options going into the Nov. 2 election. The seventh is going to endeavor to be present virtually via Zoom.

I can’t overemphasize what a great opportunity we believe this will be for the people of Craig. I’ve written at length about the historic moment in which we all know we’re finding ourselves right now as a community, and I’ll say it once more: These new city councilmembers will play a huge role in guiding this place into the future.

And, that said, it’s up to us to know for whom we’re voting. This is a chance to take a big step toward that point.

We’ll be electing four of these folks to make big decisions that will reverberate for an awfully long time. So I’d like to ask you to let me know what you want to hear from them.

Email me at cmeade@craigdailypress.com to help me craft the questions that we’ll ask these candidates. Not every question can fit, but I’ll make sure to choose as many as I can to give these candidates a chance to answer.

Here’s some of what I’m thinking we should ask. Please help me fill in the blanks.

What’s your approach to growth in Craig?

Where do you see Craig in five, 10, or 20 years?

What are your plans to help us bridge the chasm that will be left by the departure of the coal industry?

What industries do you feel Craig should be looking to attract, build or grow?

How do we solve the housing crunch? Or should we?

What about the homeless?

Outside of the mines and the plant closing, what do you see are the biggest challenges facing Craig, or the biggest problems we need to solve?

Should Craig be hopeful about the future? Why or why not?

There’s so much more, of course. With seven people on the dais, we might not get to all of that, even, but I feel like that’s a good place to start. I hope you’ll help me get the rest of the way there as we develop together a set of engaging, illuminating questions to pose to these seven candidates.

We’ll see you Monday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. at the Craig Middle School cafeteria. It’s going to be quite the educational evening.