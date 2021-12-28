From the editor: Looking back at a wild year

Cuyler Meade, editor, Craig Press

Craig Press

It doesn’t really slow down, does it?

What a wacky 12 months it’s been. Perhaps it wasn’t exactly 2020, but it was definitely 2021.

So much has happened in 2021, it’s honestly impossible to boil it down into neat little packages. But that’s kind of the job, honestly, so we tried to do it.

As we look back on the year that was, it’s challenging to determine which stories had the biggest impact on our region. Some items seem big in the short-term memory, but will they be as significant when we’ve moved down the road another year or five or 20?

They say the newspaper is the first draft of history, and we take that seriously. But then we do these year-in-review exercises — something we’re doing all week, and which will be included in Friday’s paper as well — and try to write a sort of second draft, if you will.

We sat down together as a newsroom and tried to look at 2021 in its totality and select the eight stories that we think were the most substantial, most impactful, most noteworthy and, frankly, most noticed. We probably missed a few. But these eight stood out to us and, we think, stood out to you as well.

Four will appear in Wednesday’s newspaper, the other four in Friday’s.

It’s useful to look back and take stock, and in as many of these stories as we could, we also tried to look forward and anticipate what’s next for these sagas. It’s hard to know what’s coming, but in many cases, we can suppose based on what we already know the next step or two in the stories’ ongoing unfolding.

We hope you’ll share with us other stories that resonated with you this year which we didn’t include. In some cases we lumped major stories into a single bucket — sometimes undeservedly perhaps, but often to avoid missing more than we would have otherwise. Some stories surely deserve more consideration on their own, and we’re committed to continuing to do that as they continue to develop.

In the meantime, may you and yours have a lovely and invigorating New Year in the coming days and, more importantly, the coming months. May you be motivated, with the quirk of the calendar turning over, to continue improving, writing your own story — and our collective story — in a positive and intentional pen.

Happy New Year, and thanks for reading.