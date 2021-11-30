From the editor: ‘Like a dream,’ she said

Crag artist Nini Shroyer paints a Christmas window decor at the Community Budget Center on Small Business Saturday.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Cuyler Meade, editor, Craig Press

Craig Press

My wife and I got a little bold Saturday.

We were just back in town after a week out visiting family for the Thanksgiving (big city everything and a reminder why we love Craig), and, fresh off one holiday, we were feeling the pull of the next one.

It was Small Business Saturday, as some clever marketing team surely coined not that long ago, and we thought, hey, why not celebrate the made-up holiday-between-the-holidays?

So we took the baby in the carrier, left our oldest two home with the three in the middle, a cell phone and a Christmas movie, and we ventured out downtown.

And what a joy it was.

Starting at the south end of Yampa Avenue, we enjoyed a late lunch before strolling with the babe up to the top of Downtown and back to the bottom, at least popping our heads into nearly every storefront along the way.

The weather was a little too perfect, but we weren’t complaining. The prices weren’t the same we’d find at Amazon, maybe, but to touch and feel the merchandise while we gabbed with friends new and not-so new along the way — I enthusiastically introducing my bride to the many local notables that line the corridor, she pleasantly chuckling at the jokes most made at my expense — was absolutely a delight, and more than worth the added cost.

We made a few purchases, inspired as you can only be by gifts displayed directly in front of you that you’d have never thought to type into a delivery service’s search bar. We knocked a few people from the list, and I even got an idea for a gift for her (don’t tell). The baby cried a bit, Mama Bear stopping to nurse him comfortably in Downtown Books as the friendly proprietor recounted her own motherhood tales, while throughout our short journey, mothers and grandmothers from every store emerged to soothe him as he periodically fussed at their respective shops.

In all, it was lovely. Warm, fragrant storefronts portended business owners warmer still. And, sure, it felt good and right to contribute to those entrepreneurs who work so hard to present to us such a classic Christmas shopping experience in an age when such a thing is fading fast.

In my darling wife’s own words, it was, “Like a dream.”

Craig, thank you. When I brought my family here, I didn’t know quite what to expect, but this is what I hoped for. Actually, in truth, it’s far more than I could have hoped for. Thank you for giving my beloved and me a dream come true. Thank you to the shopkeepers who lay the foundation for the dream, and to the shoppers who make it possible for them to do it.

I couldn’t ask for more.