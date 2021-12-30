From the editor: Farewell to Sheli, whom we’ll miss dearly

Cuyler Meade, editor, Craig Press

Craig Press

I’ve only been here six months.

I’ve literally only known Sheli Steele for six months.

That’s hard to imagine sitting here, typing these words.

In six short months, the mentorship, guidance, wisdom, care, sincerity and love I’ve felt from Sheli have been incalculable, uncountable and unquantifiable.

I will miss her very much, and I’ve only been here six months.

I know the Craig Press will be fine. Bonnie Stewart will be wonderful for us and the paper, and I’m thrilled at the new opportunities new insight will bring.

But I personally am heartbroken to say goodbye to my boss, my friend. Sheli brought me here, she fought for me, she fought beside me, and she fought, most of all, for Craig.

This woman loves this community, and she’ll keep loving the community as she moves onto new opportunities. Sheli has the reputation in this town she has for a reason, and that reason is everything above and infinitely more I cannot find the words for.

I’m so grateful to know Sheli, to continue to know her, and to have learned how to love Craig and Moffat County under her tutelage.

So thank you, Sheli. Thank you for caring. Thank you for showing me that caring — really, truly, sincerely caring — matters. Thank you for your passion, your compassion and your dedication to serving your home — my home. Our home.

Thanks for bringing me home. Thanks for showing me the ropes. Thanks for your patience. Thanks for everything.

Good luck, from all of us. We’ll miss you. Don’t be a stranger.