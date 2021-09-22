From the editor: Come learn with us

Cuyler Meade, editor, Craig Press

Craig Press

I’m not sure when you’ll be reading this, but if it’s Wednesday morning or earlier, I hope you’ll consider carving out a moment in your day to join us at the Moffat County Fairgrounds pavilion at 11:30 a.m. for what promises to be a powerful event.

This event, part of a company-wide series called the Longevity Project, will host an incredible speaker and four awesome panelists who will discuss many elements related to mental health, suicide prevention and resources that can prevent harm in our community and our world.

It’s such an important issue. As we’ve prepared for this event over the past few months, including with reporting I hope you’ve enjoyed about mental health in this community, I’ve learned so much already about something about which I’ve long been passionate.

I’ve told you before that I suffer from depression. I’m a survivor of some dark, dark times, and I won’t consider myself fully past them until this life is over. Things are better now, thanks in large part to better understanding about mental illness and medication that have helped me find my real self in the mush of a chemically imbalanced version thereof. But it built in me enormous empathy for those who struggle.

And so many of you have a share of that empathy. I’ve learned from so many of you who have experienced your own suffering or witnessed that of those whom you love. We’ve lost people in this community — to addiction, to suicide, to the jails — and it’s such a shame that still, this plague on society that is a lack of understanding about a real, measurable, tangible health concern persists.

We can do so much to change that. We can learn so much more about the resources available, about the reality of mental illness and its causes and treatments.

I invite you down to the fairgrounds today. Grab a mask, take a seat, learn a lot, and go out inspired to be part of lifesaving change.

I’ll see you there.

Another thing to learn

We’re always moving, aren’t we? Hot on the heels of the Longevity Project will be our election forum, as it is, unbelievably, already that time of year.

Ballots are on their way out in the coming days, and we want to give Craig voters every opportunity to know those for whom they are considering voting and for what those individuals stand.

With seven candidates for four city council seats (Katie Johnston has withdrawn from active campaigning, though she may yet appear on the ballot), it’s a big year for this city. So much can change, and so much hangs on these votes.

So mark down Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. for our council candidate forum, a live event attended in-person or virtually by all our candidates where your questions can be answered. Send me those questions, by the way, cmeade@craigdailypress.com, and let’s learn together about our options for a historic new council.

Location is still to be determined, but watch this space and elsewhere for more info. In the meantime, get that date blocked off and let me know what you want to know from our candidates.