From the editor: Come join us again

Cuyler Meade mug



Unless you’ve been by the newspaper office or I’ve seen you out in the wild, it’s been a little while since we’ve visited.

Let’s fix that.

Wednesday, Feb. 9, the Craig Press is restarting its Coffee & a Newspaper series. At 7 a.m., you’re cordially and warmly invited to brave the morning chill and come hang with me at Downtown Books on Yampa Avenue in downtown Craig.

With me will be representatives of the city, including Shannon Scott, the city’s economic development manager, and very likely others. The subject will be housing in Craig.

Late last year, the city received the report of a consultant’s housing needs assessment study, and now the city is working on figuring out what the action plan should be in response. Scott is one of the leaders in that effort, and she’ll help us understand what the city is up against in what might be its second-biggest challenge (the future of the city’s economy, which is closely linked to housing and vice-versa, being the biggest) facing it in 2022.

Scott and others will chat with me and answer questions from neighbors gathered at the bookstore Wednesday to help us better get a handle on the options the city might be considering and directions it could go to try to fix the problem of low housing supply.

Conversations we have at these events have shaped reporting decisions and have even led to lines of questioning at last fall’s city council candidate panel. We love to hear from you, and I hope you enjoy hearing from us. Let’s get together and get interactive.

I’d love to see you. We’re working on getting better at these events, and I want to assure you that more like it are coming in the near future. Watch this space for more information about that.

In the meantime: Downtown Books, 7 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9. Be there. I will be.