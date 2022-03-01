From the editor: An ode to an outgoing friend and colleague

Cuyler Meade mug



I want to thank you, Craig, for welcoming my teammate and friend, Eliza Noe, to our home for these few short months. I’m sad but proud to announce that Eliza has moved on to a sister paper down south — a great opportunity and a really cool move for her and for that community.

Eliza, in the relatively brief period we were blessed to have her with us, was an absolute gem of a reporter, eager to do great work and capable of the same. She traveled across the country from the only place she’s ever lived, the southeast of the United States, to a brand-new world straight out of college, and she quickly adapted and learned what mattered to us.

I’m so proud of Eliza, who started Tuesday as a reporter with the Summit Daily, a position for which I encouraged her to apply despite my sincere sorrow in losing her as a partner here in Craig. Eliza brought great skills, a great attitude, learned quickly and cared deeply — she was everything we can ask for.

We’re extremely fortunate to have a great new reporter here (and, great news, we’ve opened up a position for a second reporter in Craig, keep your eyes open for news there in the future) in Amber Delay, someone who brings so much unique and special to such a valuable position in this community. She’s already doing a fantastic job and will continue to do more and more great work. But Eliza cannot be entirely replaced. Her passion and drive and sense of humor and special talent makes her the kind of reporter an editor like me hopes a career to work with. I’m grateful to have had that chance.

This will happen at the Craig Press. For me, a father of six who craves what we have, Craig is a destination. But for some younger, up-and-coming journalists — the kind we absolutely want to bring here — we’re a proving grounds, a chance to be thrown into the fire and learn the whole business at a breakneck pace before moving on to new horizons and new challenges. Most of our reporters probably won’t move as fast as Eliza has, but for those who do, join me in wishing them well, thanking them for their time in our community and welcoming those who come in their stead.

Good luck, Eliza. Thanks for being with us.