From the editor: An exciting addition to the Craig Press team

Cuyler Meade mug



I’m extremely pleased to announce to our readers that very soon you’ll be seeing a new byline in the pages of your Craig Press.

Amber Delay, a Moffat County High School graduate and Craig native, has joined the newsroom of the paper as of this week. Amber is an accomplished and highly educated writer, but journalism is a new vocation for her skills, and we’re extremely pleased to have lured her into the industry.

Amber is a brilliant, delightful individual with a vibrant approach to life and a ton of experience both professionally and personally. I’ve really enjoyed getting to know her, and I look forward to those of you who don’t already know her from her time living and working in the Yampa Valley getting to know her as well.

We’ve been extremely fortunate to expand the Craig Press newsroom, something that few newspapers have been able to do in the last decade or so. You’ve seen us shrink, now, thanks in large part to your support, you’ve got a chance to see us grow. It’s all to better serve you, our readers, and to help build our great community alongside you.

This is a sign of investment from ownership in our community. Beyond simply being great for the newsgathering element of our operation, it’s evidence that we are a community with a future. I know that’s true, like so many of you.

Let’s welcome Amber — and if you know her already, let’s congratulate her — and get ready for continued growth from your community newspaper.