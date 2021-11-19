From the editor: A reminder in a sacred moment
I wish I could tell you what I saw the other night. I’m a storyteller by trade, and I love to use the power of a setting and a moment etched in time and memory to illustrate and underline a suggestion, point or even simply emotion. But I’ve given my word I won’t tell this story.
So I won’t.
But I am going to tell you how it affected me, because, really, that’s what matters most.
I came away from what I witnessed — a sacred, shocking, unforgettable moment the likes of which I’ve never experienced and frankly hope I never do again — with a renewed sense of gratitude for just about everything.
If ever again I waste a moment ungrateful for my family, I’ll remember this.
If ever again I waste a moment ungrateful for the time I have to spend with my beloved wife, I’ll remember this.
If ever again I waste a moment ungrateful for our first responders — those heroes who go in when everyone else wants to go out, who look to comfort when the rest of us would look away, who live with us our lowest moments and come back to work the next day to do it again — I’ll remember this.
If ever again I waste a moment ungrateful for my confidence in eternity, I’ll remember this.
If ever again I waste a moment ungrateful for my breath, for the mercy that delivers each one to me, for the chance to see the next one, I’ll remember this.
My friends, it’s a cliche, and I hate cliches, but I can’t see another way to say it: Life is, truly, precious.
Let’s love each other. Let’s mourn with those that mourn. Let’s lift one another up. And please, I’m begging you, let’s live always grateful.
