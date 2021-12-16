From the editor: A new name in the paper this winter

Cuyler Meade, editor, Craig Press

Craig Press

We’re very excited to have a real, truly talented photojournalist joining us this winter in Craig.

Billy Schuerman is pursuing his master’s degree in journalism at Ohio University. During winter break, he’ll be in Craig taking photos and doing some reporting for the Craig Press and craigdailypress.com.

His photos have appeared a few times before in these pages, and we look forward to his excellent work being featured regularly this winter and, through file photos, into the near future.

He’s an excellent, accomplished, skilled journalist and photographer both, and Craig is lucky to have his skills lent to us these few weeks we’ve got him.

Moffat County is beautiful and it deserves to be seen and recorded in all its grandeur.

Schuerman has been at work already this week and some of you may have seen him around town or even received a call or email from him. You should trust that he’s working for us, which means he’s working for you.

If you see Billy around town, give him a wave and a Craig hello, and let him or us know if you have any good stories that do better when seen and not just written about.

I’m excited to work with and learn from this new temporary addition to the paper.

Stay warm, folks.