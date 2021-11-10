From the editor: A new monthly feature is a reminder of what’s great about Craig

Cuyler Meade, editor, Craig Press

Craig Press

We’re introducing a new monthly feature this week. It’ll normally run the first Wednesday of the month, but because of the nature of last Wednesday’s paper (did something happen Nov. 2? I can’t remember) we pushed the debut to today.

It’s the brainchild of a group of folks who should be, and nominally are, business rivals in this city, and I can’t tell you how excited I am that we’re running it.

Have you or someone you care about been the victim of some kind of financial fraud or scam? It’s maddening when it happens, and we should make it very clear — it happens way more often than we realize. So frequently, these crafty criminals drum up devilish schemes to weasel their way into our accounts — or even our hearts — and take from us what we’ve earned, saved or been given.

Fraud is awful, but it’s preventable. It just takes education and understanding.

That’s exactly what our new monthly column, provided by a collaboration of Craig’s local bankers, will work to create.

This new fraud column, which you can find on page 10 of this very newspaper if you’re holding a print edition of the Craig Press in your hands as you read this, will be informative and educational as this team of experts teaches us all about how to avoid these fiendish plots to rob us or our loved ones.

It’s a great idea, and I’m grateful to have been approached with it by the bankers. But it’s even greater, to me, that it came from this group of would-be rivals. Their concern, like mine, is for you, the readers. They care more about your well-being than they do about their business. That’s fantastic. I love it. It’s part of why it’s great to be here.

So, kudos to the local branches of the Bank of Colorado, Yampa Valley Bank and Bank of the San Juans. Way to be part of why Craig is the best, and thanks for giving of your expertise to help us all be more safe with our finances.