From Pipi’s Pastures: It’s an unusual fall

It’s an unusual fall, to say the least, with the pandemic, drought, fires, election, and unusual animal sightings. Recently I added a great big raccoon to the porcupine and walking stick insect that showed up here at Pipi’s Pasture, and my brother, Duane Osborn, spotted some wild turkeys on the ranch on Morapos. They have not been seen there before—at least not by our family.

A few days ago I noticed one of the cows, #64, standing next to the highway fence, looking off to the south. She wasn’t pacing or rubbing on a post or trying to reach over the fence. She just stood there and I thought, “Restless.” Trying to figure out what she was thinking (maybe about summer pasture) is useless because she’s a cow. However, I have also found myself feeling restless this fall—I’m not sure why.

One thing is for sure: fall is passing quickly, and perhaps an unusual winter will soon follow. Every now and then, I like to stop and reflect on what is going on at present—season-wise, that is.

It helps me appreciate the present time.

Consider the following.

*Cattle trucks run in both directions on the highway, passing Pipi’s Pasture, as cattle and sheep are being moved home from summer pasture and being moved to market.

*Judging by the number of campers and trailers with 4-wheelers, at least some hunters are in the area.

*Tree-watering is ongoing here at Pipi’s Pasture, in hopes of getting the trees prepared for winter.

*Once in a while I spot a robin or magpie, but mostly there are lots of sparrows around the yard where they eat on the tiny crab apples still on the trees just outside the windows.

*The mailbox is stuffed with political voting information –soon to disappear.

*Mornings are cool but afternoons warmer, and we can depend on the wind to appear every afternoon.

*It’s dark early in the morning so chores are being done a little later each day.

*Trucks carrying propane are a common sight in the neighborhood.

* It’s good to see the school bus as it picks up and returns children in our neighborhood.

*With extra cold temperatures being forecast this weekend, it’s finally time to say goodbye to the flowers and vegetables that have been covered and uncovered many times.

*Unfortunately, all area residents have been keeping their eyes peeled for signs of fire.

*Neighborhood houses are decorated with jack-o’-lanterns and scarecrows.

*It’s delightful to walk in the piles of leaves that are falling off the trees.

*Clocks will “fall back” soon.

Unusual or not, the fall season is passing way too fast.

Copyright Diane Prather, 2020