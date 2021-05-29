From Pipi’s Pasture: Wind and more wind

I know that wind is usual for this time of year, but it does seem like we’ve been experiencing a lot of it lately—and strong winds, too. The wind this morning is reminiscent of the year I taught at the Junior High School in Pierce, Colorado. I graduated college in December and was fortunate to secure the job after a teacher was injured and had to quit teaching. The year was 1965, and it was a dry year with lots of wind.

My room was on the bottom floor with tall windows all along one side. The winds blew every day, and dirt somehow crept through the closed windows. The kids and I wet kitchen towels and hung them up over the bottom parts of the windows. The towels caught the dirt and made the air more pleasant.

Today the wind is moving dust around, too—occasionally even dirt. I’ve also been noticing that…

*the lawn is littered with dead branches and twigs that have blown down from the trees.

*the birds have a difficult time staying perched on tree branches.

*the cows are restless; as my dad used to say, “They don’t like to feel the wind between their ears.”

*cat pans are blowing off the porch.

*the cats are finding shelter from the wind under the front porch, in spaces between hay bales, in the stock trailer, and lots of other places.

*most of the petals have blown off the apple blossoms.

*the water in the stock tank is covered with dirt and hay leaves and stems.

*the hay blows back into my face and ends up in my eyes, ears, mouth, and clothing.

*the wind rattles the trash cans at the front entrance to the shop and has blown one of them over.

*the wind works at loosening the tin on the loafing shed at the corral.

* it’s difficult to maintain that new hairdo.

*the wind sometimes feels cold even though the air temperature is warm.

*the hay gets rearranged after it has been put out.

* wet clothes dry in a hurry if you can keep them on the clothesline.

* the lawn is drying out,

*the wind can easily turn the hay-moving sled (that I use to move hay at the corral) upside down— twice– spilling everything.

*driving is more difficult with the wind.

*the seeds from the elm trees have been scattered everywhere, even on the stock tank water.

*it’s difficult for a person to wear a hat in the wind.

*even with the windows closed, there’s dust (or sometimes) dirt on the sills.

*one of the moving poplar tree branches appears to resemble a dragon head that’s moving back and forth.

No matter what the weather is usually like—this year it’s wind and more wind.