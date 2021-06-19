From Pipi’s Pasture: Waiting

Having to wait for somebody or something is just a part of everyday life, but for me “waiting” is one of the most difficult things I do. It might be catching the dryer when it shuts off so I can fold the clothes before they wrinkle, waiting for something to arrive in the mail, passing time while waiting for an appointment, or hundreds of other examples.

Waiting is involved in my daily chores. Take boiling eggs, for example. I put them in a saucepan with water, set the pan on the stove, and turn on the heat. It doesn’t take long for them to cook, but they do have to boil so it requires supervision. If I’m doing something else in the kitchen, it’s not much of a problem. I can keep an eye on the eggs. However, if I try to start something else — even paperwork — there’s the danger that I’ll get so involved that I’ll forget about the eggs, and I have, more times than I’d like to admit.

It’s the sound of cracking eggs that alerts me to the danger. By then the water has boiled off the eggs, and it’s likely that pieces of egg shell have popped out of the pan and onto the stove. Of course the eggs are ruined, and the pan isn’t in such good shape, either — all because I have a hard time watching the eggs.

Another example of a chore that requires waiting is filling the stock tank at the corral. I’ve written about this before, but it bears repeating. During chore time at the corral, I set the garden hose so that it will fill the tank and turn on the water. Because this chore takes some time, and I don’t like to waste time watching the water, I start putting out hay and grain. The chore is routine, done every single day, so I can almost do it in my sleep. That means I can think about other things — like going over teaching plans, for example — and I get so involved that when I’m finished feeding I go back to the house without turning off the hydrant.

Sometimes I wake up at night wondering if I shut the hydrant off. I have to put on my shoes and (sometimes) a coat over my pajamas, find a flashlight, and head for the corral. Most of the time the hydrant had been turned off; if only I had paid more attention.

One time, several years ago, I was greeted by the cows that were standing in Pipi’s Pasture by the county road. They led me to the back part of the pasture (true story) where I found a pond of water with ducks wading around in it. Sure enough, I had left the water on. The cows looked at me; they looked at the water. If only cows knew how to turn off a hydrant.

There are so many other examples of having to wait. Another time…