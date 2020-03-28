From Pipi’s Pasture: Staying home

From Pipi's Pasture

PipisPasture

These days we’re all staying closer to home, doing what we can to help halt the spread of the coronavirus. It means a change in lifestyles—that’s for sure. It means working from home, helping kids with their homework, and finding things to keep adults and children occupied. This week’s column features some ideas for keeping ourselves from getting bored, no matter our ages.

*Get your children to help you cook. Cut up fruit and vegetables and let your children arrange them on trays. Mix up a batch of sugar cookies. Cut out bunnies and chicks and those shaped like eggs. Use colored sugar or frosting to make Easter cookies. Try new recipes. Be creative. Use what you have on hand.

*Talk to your children about “making do,” a valuable life lesson. What do you do if you don’t have milk

or toilet paper? Suggest all kinds of substitutions. Let kids share their ideas.

*Get out odds and ends of art supplies (be creative; recycle) and make Easter cards. When you’re finished, put them in envelopes (you can make these, too) and address them to friends.

*Put out a jigsaw puzzle and let it be a family fun project. Find games that you haven’t played for awhile. Enjoy family time together.

*Pop some popcorn. Watch a movie.

*If you have a button jar, filled with different kinds of buttons, put it out on a table and let younger children play with them. Kids absolutely love buttons. The can sort them or make pictures by gluing buttons to flowers that they draw and color. Use them as a learning activity, sorting big from little or putting them into color groups. No button jar? Make one.

*Let the kids make a tent somewhere in the house, draping blankets over chairs or a table. Kids love tents, too.

*Clean out a closet. Set out spring clothes. Toss out what you don’t need. (Cut off buttons and save them for the button jar.) Clean your kitchen cupboards. Take inventory of your pantry supplies. Go through magazines and catalogs. Toss out what you have read or that are outdated. (Kids can have fun with old magazines, too.)

*Dig out seed catalogs and make plans for this year’s garden.

*Read a book, listen to music, work on a hobby.

*Do you have a box full of photographs? Go through them with your children. Share family memories and history. Write information about each photo on its back. Put photos in an album.

*Following guidelines for not gathering in groups, go outdoors and ride bikes or clean up the yard.

*Write a long letter to a friend. Encourage your children to do the same. Call a friend or family member. Check up on a neighbor, relative or friend.

Be creative. This is a wonderful opportunity to spend quality time with family members or to catch up on things you have been wanting to do.