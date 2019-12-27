From Pipi’s Pasture: Questions about the New Year

From Pipi's Pasture

In a few days 2020 will be here. There are always questions in our minds as to what will take place in the new year. For example: what will happen world-wide; what does the year hold for Northwest Colorado; what changes will there be for friends and family; and so forth. And then there are questions about the everyday goings on, too. It’s amazing how different things can be from one year to another, and it’s what friends and family members talk about this time of year.



So, for example, we wonder…

*will January and February continue to be so cold?

*will another cyclone storm fly in during March or April?

*will spring arrive early or linger into June?

*will calving season be “better” this year ? (Last year wasn’t so good.)

*will the deer continue to make our yard their home and help themselves to the flowers and garden?

(Some years they’re better behaved than others.)

*will this be a year when butterflies, ladybugs, or bees are plentiful or will it be the year for another

insect? (Amazingly, insect populations vary from year to year.)

*will it be a good hay year with lots of irrigating water, not a lot of frost, and good summer haying

conditions?

*will the spring bring sloppy conditions?

*will the frost nip the chokecherry, currant, apple, and other fruit blossoms?

*will the summer bring lots of wind and thunderstorms or will it be dry?

*will this be a bad year for wild fires?

*will some predictions hold true that calf prices will be better in 2020

*will we be able to avoid procrastination and get taxes done earlier than usual?

And so we enter into the unknown, but that’s really what makes life so wonderful. Amazing things happen, some good, some bad, and sometimes surprising. It will be interesting to see what 2020 brings. Happy New Year!