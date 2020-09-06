From Pipi’s Pasture: Procrastination vs. doing it

From Pipi's Pasture

Time! It’s what we all say that we don’t have enough of. No matter whether we’re people who work from home, ranchers, stay-at-home parents, or college students, we all seem to need more time. On top of our “work for pay” jobs, there are so many chores that we need to finish in order to carry on everyday life. There’s grass to mow, lawns to water, weeds to chop, fences to repair, floors to vacuum, and piles of laundry and dishes to wash, among lots and lots of other chores.

I’m as guilty as anyone. I spend time talking to my sisters on the phone, all the while talking about all I have to get done—and, of course, the lack of time in which to do it. However, the truth is that I could be spending some of the phone time working on the chores. It’s so easy to put off doing chores until we need clean clothes and dishes or get tired of walking on hay that has been brought into the house after feeding the cows at the corral.

Last week when I walked through the gate on my way to the corral, I noticed a rubber watering pan that had been waiting next to the gate since calving season. It had been used to water a cow in a little make-shift pen. I had walked past it each day since April– in fact, twice a day. Each time I thought, “I’ll pick it up tomorrow when I have more time.”

So one morning last week I stopped, picked up the pan, dumped some dead leaves out of it, and carried it to the carport where we store similar supplies. Just for fun, I checked my watch. It took an unbelievable one minute to put the pan away.

Then I remembered a study that I did some years back for a similar column. I had timed myself doing daily chores. Consider the following:

Unload the dishwasher: 3 minutes

Make coffee and clean up the spilled water or coffee grounds: 2 minutes

Make a bed (not too torn up): 1 minute

Change the bed linens: 3 minutes

Vacuum crumbs up from dining room floor: 2 minutes

Fold clothes from the dryer and put towels away: 4 minutes

Pick enough green beans to fill the crock pot: 10 minutes

Snap the beans: 7 minutes

Put beans, bacon, water, and seasonings in the rock pot: 3 minutes

Try timing yourself. Of course, some chores, such as cleaning a room or entire house require a longer time period, but just think how many smaller chores can be finished in an hour’s time. The message: instead of procrastinating, just do it!