From Pipi’s Pasture: It’s the little things
Did you ever notice that sometimes it’s the little things that make a difference? For me, it often begins early in the morning. For example, when I’m down in the last pen at the corral at chore time and I notice that the small water tanks are where I left them the morning before (instead of being rolled around by the cows), I feel lucky. It’s a little thing, but I’m grateful that I don’t have to take the time to retrieve the tanks. It’s also a little thing when the leftover water in the tanks isn’t frozen over, but it saves time because I don’t have to take time to break it.
There are lots of other “little things” in my life, too.
- *I discover there’s a new can of coffee in the pantry that I didn’t remember buying—good thing, too, because I was on the last scoops.
- *The car starts right up after a couple of nights of below zero temperatures.
- *There’s a clear, blue sky and plenty of sunshine to start a March day.
- *The blackbirds and other spring birds are in full song.
- *I talk to both of my sons over the phone.
- *Hearing the furnace come on during a frigid night is comforting because I know it is working.
- * Steam rising from the big stock tank is evidence that the tank heater is working, too.
- * I can get the corral gate open far enough to squeeze through, even though it’s often frozen down.
- *I wake up at 5:00 A.M. and realize I can sleep for another hour.
- *The bed is made with sheets that were washed and hung outside to dry.
- *At the Craig library the children’s room is decorated with snow-covered trees.
- *I review “The Serious Goose,” a funny children’s book.
- *In the summer I spot the first tomatoes of the season.
- *I get a “perm” and haircut.
- *I locate a cow on the feedlot just before dark; I “misplaced” her during a snowstorm and was afraid she might be hiding while starting to calve. (She wasn’t.)
- *In summer I can check out the blooming flowers on the front porch as I go back and forth.
- *The shirt in the dryer comes out wrinkle-free.
- *I find the remote, first try.
- * A big red apple is delightfully crunchy.
*There are two stamps left to mail the two letters.
There are lots of little things that make a difference in my life.