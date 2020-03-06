From Pipi’s Pasture: It’s the little things

From Pipi's Pasture

PipisPasture

Did you ever notice that sometimes it’s the little things that make a difference? For me, it often begins early in the morning. For example, when I’m down in the last pen at the corral at chore time and I notice that the small water tanks are where I left them the morning before (instead of being rolled around by the cows), I feel lucky. It’s a little thing, but I’m grateful that I don’t have to take the time to retrieve the tanks. It’s also a little thing when the leftover water in the tanks isn’t frozen over, but it saves time because I don’t have to take time to break it.

There are lots of other “little things” in my life, too.

*I discover there’s a new can of coffee in the pantry that I didn’t remember buying—good thing, too, because I was on the last scoops.

*The car starts right up after a couple of nights of below zero temperatures.

*There’s a clear, blue sky and plenty of sunshine to start a March day.

*The blackbirds and other spring birds are in full song.

*I talk to both of my sons over the phone.

*Hearing the furnace come on during a frigid night is comforting because I know it is working.

* Steam rising from the big stock tank is evidence that the tank heater is working, too.

* I can get the corral gate open far enough to squeeze through, even though it’s often frozen down.

*I wake up at 5:00 A.M. and realize I can sleep for another hour.

*The bed is made with sheets that were washed and hung outside to dry.

*At the Craig library the children’s room is decorated with snow-covered trees.

*I review “The Serious Goose,” a funny children’s book.

*In the summer I spot the first tomatoes of the season.

*I get a “perm” and haircut.

*I locate a cow on the feedlot just before dark; I “misplaced” her during a snowstorm and was afraid she might be hiding while starting to calve. (She wasn’t.)

*In summer I can check out the blooming flowers on the front porch as I go back and forth.

*The shirt in the dryer comes out wrinkle-free.

*I find the remote, first try.

* A big red apple is delightfully crunchy.

*There are two stamps left to mail the two letters.

There are lots of little things that make a difference in my life.