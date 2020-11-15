From Pipi’s Pasture: It’s November

From Pipi's Pasture

At this writing it is just turning daylight. The early morning sky is covered with scattered clouds, some of which are tinted pink. It’s a pretty morning. When I first got up I turned on the front porch light for our granddaughter Megan, who will be coming home from work soon. I pushed the three cat food pans out onto the porch and filled them with food. (We put them in at night to discourage the skunks.) Then I took the dog out and poured myself a cup of coffee.

I enjoy the quiet of the morning, when the world is just waking up. This morning I’m thinking that it’s November already, and as I do at the beginning of every month, I reflect on the changes that the new month brings.

Daylight Saving Time is gone for a few months. A few days ago, one of the news channels on television featured a report about the results of a study done concerning the effects of changing from one time (Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time, etc) to another on the human body. I had no idea that the changes might bring on a stroke or heart attack. What I do know is that, here at Pipi’s Pasture, it takes a little time to get into a new feeding schedule. It’s light enough to go to the corral by 7:00 A.M. but I have to arrange my away-from-home work appointments so I can do chores by 3:00 P.M. Otherwise, it’s getting dark when I’m filling stock tanks. This November, however, it seems that we have slipped into the time change more easily than usual.

We have weaned and sold the calves, and the cows have settled into a winter routine. The “bottle” calves have been weaned, too, and are eating grain. Ucky is gone. So there are fewer chores than usual at the corral, which leaves time to chop and remove ice from stock tanks. As we “ease” into using tank heaters, that chore will become easier, too.

This early morning I’m marveling as to how much the trees look like skeletons, with their leaves covering the back and front lawns. A few apples and crabapples remain on the trees, food for the flock of winter birds that fly in groups around Pipi’s Pasture. The garden looks sad and lonely.

The little bit of snow we’ve seen this last week is a warning that I need to buy some winter boots—that and gifts for November birthdays and Christmas.

Reflections and planning—it’s all about November that has come and will go in a hurry.