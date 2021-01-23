From Pipi’s Pasture: Enjoying the animals

A couple of weeks ago my sister Charlotte (Allum) and I were visiting by phone—something we do pretty often. We talked about most everything that you’d expect sisters to share—the weather, family, daily activities, and even more stressful subjects, such as COVID-19 and politics. Then we talked about the antics of a little dog that belongs to Charlotte’s grandson. That led to true stories of other animals, too, and before long we were laughing.

Where I’m concerned, animal antics often leave me laughing and feeling good all over. It doesn’t matter whether I see animals in person or in television commercials and movies or watch them in everyday life. For example, when I was a kid we had a pair of geese that built a nest on top of the hill back of the barn. Each day the geese took turns flying down the hill; one goose watched the nest while the other went for water. They flew down to the barn where they got drinks of water from the ditch that ran through the corral. Then they walked back up the hill to the nest.

There’s always plenty of animal activity at the ranch. Imagine my brother, Duane Osborn’s, surprise one day this past fall when he noticed a wild turkey hurrying down the county road that runs past the ranch. Duane probably rubbed his eyes a time or two because during all of the years we were growing up on the ranch, this was the first time anyone had seen a wild turkey. Later that day Duane found more wild turkeys down in the hay meadow. Undoubtedly the lone turkey was walking at top turkey speed to catch up with the others. Later this past fall Duane spoke with a wildlife officer who confirmed that wild turkeys are moving in that direction.

Because I’m around them all the time, I have lots of barn cat stories, including one from yesterday. I was unloading groceries when a big black fuzzy cat jumped on top of the car. When I was finished with the groceries I didn’t try to push the cat off the car. Instead, I slowly moved the car into its parking spot. The cat didn’t try to jump off. Instead, it calmly walked down the windshield.

The cats try to sneak into the shop and house when I’m coming and going. The other day I pushed a cat aside as I walked out the front door. I started my car and let it run while I headed back to the house to retrieve my purse. When I got to the door I was surprised to find the cat trapped between the outer and inner doors. He didn’t have much room to move around so it was a good thing I went back to the house.

Of course, I have tons of cow stories that include the time a cow sucked a grease gun dry but didn’t suffer many side effects—except the “runs,” and the way my brother Duane’s cows get the mail from his mailbox. The calves play with the tank heater and even pull it out of the stock tank, and once a bull took a running hose into his mouth when a tank was filling and got his water that way. This is just a drop in the bucket where cow stories are concerned.

It’s all about enjoying the animals.