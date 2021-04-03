From Pipi’s Pasture: Easter weather

This morning, as I sat drinking my coffee, I looked out through the dining room window where I could see part of the backyard and the little pasture beyond. I thought that it’s nearly Easter and the snow has melted so area kids should have fun hunting Easter eggs outdoors this year. As a matter of fact, that’s been the case for pretty much every Easter at Pipi’s Pasture since we moved here years ago. However, that’s not the usually the case for some of the higher elevation in Moffat County, such as Morapos where our family ranch is located.

So that has me remembering the Easters when my siblings and I were growing up on the ranch at Morapos. Easter was a big deal for us. Mom saved up eggs (we had our own chickens) so that we’d have lots of them to color. We looked forward to hunting those eggs on Easter morning, finding our Easter baskets, and, weather permitting, even hunting eggs at school.

Because we got so much snow in the winter, melting was slow. Depending on Easter’s date, there might have been a lot on the ground by Easter morning, and even worse it sometimes snowed on Easter Sunday. I can remember walking home from school when the county road had melted enough so that we could skip from one bare spot to another. As we skipped along we thought about the pictures we saw in magazines. Bunnies hopped along in green grass, and kids in their best clothes hunted eggs among the blooming daffodils. Not so in Moffat County!

A typical Saturday afternoon found us coloring eggs on the dining room table. We could see the sky from the window, and some worrisome clouds often lingered overhead. We had our fingers crossed because there was a little bare ground for an Easter egg hunt. Would the weather hold overnight? Low and behold, it often snowed. We kids woke up to find Easter eggs in our shoes, and we knew that the egg hunt would be inside that year.

Over the years I hid Easter eggs as Mom and Grandma (and will hide them for great-grandchildren Brian and Luna one day soon). When our boys were young we lived at Severance, Colorado where the weather was usually good at Easter. However, there were those years. As an example, I remember the year when my sister Charlotte (Allum) lived at Fort Collins, not far from us. She hid the Easter eggs the night before, it snowed that night, and the next morning their children didn’t have any problem finding eggs. They were right under the colors that dotted the snow.

Then we were back in Moffat County where our boys grew up and had families of their own. We lived north of Craig for over ten years, where elevation was similar to that of Morapos. Easter egg hunts for our grandchildren most often took place in a large machine shop.

Finally we settled here at Pipi’s Pasture where it has been mostly bare but windy on Easter, and our grandchildren were able to hunt eggs around the house, at the corral, in the haystack, and around the garden.

We just can’t predict the springtime weather!