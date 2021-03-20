From Pipi’s Pasture: A good day
Did you ever notice that some days begin more smoothly than others? Sometimes it happens to me. For example, right from the start some part of a chore is easier than usual, and I’m convinced that it’s going to be a good day. In reality, I know that each day has its “good” and its “bad” moments. However, for purposes of this week’s column, the emphasis is on a “good” day.
It’s going to be a good day when…
*the entire rim of ice that runs from top to bottom and around the mineral tub (that serves
as a watering tank for Sarah, my old cow) lifts out completely, leaving lots more room for water.
*on an extra cold morning, to see steam rising above the water in the big stock tank is a beautiful sight because the tank heater is working.
*the car starts right up even though it was -10 degrees last night.
*the cows that eat their breakfast just through the pasture gate let me get a bale of hay through the gate without threatening to get out.
*the carton of milk doesn’t leak out onto the floor when it falls out of the refrigerator.
*the skunk behind the stack of bales decides not to spray.
*a bottom bale in the stack by the corral isn’t frozen down, and neither are its twines.
*the gate at the corral still opens even though there’s snow drifted up against it.
*when there’s only half a scoop of coffee in the canister, I find another can of coffee in the pantry.
*it’s easy to drive through the pile of snow left by the snowplow at the end of the driveway.
*the gloves I forgot to take out of my pocket aren’t all that wet in the morning.
*I made it through the pond of water standing in the driveway after a warm day of melting.
*the propane tank reads “62%.”
*the deer didn’t eat all of the cat food left out overnight.
*the sky is blue and it looks as if the sun is going to come out.
*the wind hasn’t started to blow—yet.
*my foot hits a chunk of ice, but I don’t fall.
*miraculously, the kitchen sink begins to drain water after being plugged for two days.
*I find the missing electric bill after searching through the same pile of papers six times.
*the stuck “hunk” of hay from the 3 x 3 bale finally comes loose after days of stabbing, prying, and pulling.
*after two days of doodling, I sit down and write a column.
It’s going to be a good day.
