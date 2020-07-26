From Pipi’s Pasture: A cow named Cricket

From Pipi's Pasture

I have been keeping an eye on Cricket, one of my twin cows, for awhile now because one morning, about a month ago, she came limping across the pasture at feeding time. She walked as if she had done something to her foot. When she was close to the corral, she decided to lie down so after I fed the others in the corral I packed some hay to her. She got up, ate some of the hay and then limped to the corral to eat with the others.

I shouldn’t have been surprised. Cricket has always possessed a “I’m going to do it” attitude to survive since she was born. Although I have written about her as a calf before, in light of her injury, the story bears repeating.

Cricket and her nearly-identical sister Jiminy were the only twins born to Sarah, my now twenty-six-year-old cow. I found Jiminy, the first born, early one spring morning. She was up and trying to nurse. I didn’t expect to find another calf when I returned a little later. Cricket was smaller than her sister, and she apparently didn’t have much room to develop because her neck was turned back and her front legs were, too. While Jiminy was starting to move around the pasture, Cricket was trying to get up.

I didn’t want Sarah and Jiminy to leave Cricket so I walked them down the fence line, opened the corral gate, and let them through. I intended to go back for Cricket, but when I turned around she was stumbling along, trying to stand up on her front legs and falling down, but, no matter, she was making her way to the corral gate. She finally reached it, too, fell down, and crawled under the gate.

My heart went out to that little calf. I would have done anything for her. Cricket survived. She and Jiminy nursed on their mom. They grew, and Cricket’s neck straightened out. When they were old enough, they became great moms. Both raised big beautiful calves, but, because she was small, Cricket prolapsed when she had her second calf and has not been bred since.

So now Cricket is healing from some kind of injury. We have had cows with leg injuries before, and after a period of rest, they heal. So I have been watching over Cricket, ready to call Dr. Davis if necessary. She always makes it to feed and water and rests a god part of the day. She does some amazing things, too, such as coming to feed by climbing over a big pile of dirt rather than going around .

Two weeks ago when our grandson Kenny was visiting, her foot seemed worse than usual when she came hobbling to hay. However, Kenny reported that he saw her follow the other cows out into the front pasture and then back again—twice! I found her out in the pasture by the county road one evening, too. Determination, indeed!

Over the last few days, Cricket’s foot is noticeably better. She puts some weight on it. Now instead of coming to feed she is in my way as I try to move the bale of hay. Her determination is amazing.