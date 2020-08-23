From Pipi’s Pasture: A change is in the air

From Pipi's Pasture

PipisPasture

The air temperature was 100 degrees at 6:30 p.m. last night when I was working on this column. It seems as if it the temperature has been in the 90s forever, and according to weather predictions it will stay that way awhile.

Yet, September is just days away.

Every now and then I sense something that my brain associates with the fall season. I don’t even know what it is—the way the air feels or the sight of the pumpkin plants spread out all over the garden or something else—that makes me get a fall-like feeling.

Whatever the case, the fall season isn’t far away, and it’s anybody’s guess what it will bring.

Besides my feelings that hint at the season’s change, there are other reminders.

For example:

*The hummingbirds have returned to Pipi’s Pasture from higher elevations as they do every year at this time. Perhaps they are searching for food since many of the mountain flowers have stopped blooming. Whatever the reason, the birds are here for a short stay, to enjoy the nectar from the feeders and potted petunia plants.

*The outdoors cats are on their second batches of kittens, and the first kittens of the season are on their own. The mother cats often disappear for a period of time.

*The branches of the apple, chokecherry, serviceberry, and plum trees hang heavy with fruit, although many of the chokecherries here at Pipi’s Pasture have been devoured by the birds.

*The big trees here at Pipi’s Pasture are soaking up the water from lawn sprinklers, making it difficult to keep enough water on the lawns.

*The flies are “bad” but perhaps not as numerous on cool mornings.

*There are spider webs everywhere.

*The calves have grown up.

*Most mornings are cool.

*School will be starting.

*Stores are beginning to pull some summer products from the shelves.

*Rocky Ford cantaloupes and melons can be found in the produce sections of the grocery stores, and produce “stands” can be found around town.

*You can find displays of jars and other canning products in stores.

*The Moffat County Fair is over for the year, and kids are completing 4-H project books for 2020.

*Livestock owners are getting their hay in for the fall/winter season, and cattle and sheep have been turned onto hay meadows.

*Due to dry weather conditions, some ranchers are “pondering” early weaning and calf sale.

*Many county residents are still finding lots of grasshoppers, whether it be pastures or in gardens and flowers, and are considering a serious spraying endeavor if it appears they will be plentiful next year.

*Incredible as it may seem, there’s already a feeling of fall in the air.