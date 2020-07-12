Fitness Column: Health is wealth

Travis Linsacum and Sara Linsacum, owners of LinsFitt.

Courtesy Photo / LinsFitt

Steve Jobs died in 2011 with a net worth of $10.2 billion. As he laid on his death bed he decided to put his thoughts into words. They were not made public until 2015. Here’s what he said…

“I reached the pinnacle of success in the business world. In others’ eyes, my life is an epitome of success. However, aside from work, I have little joy. In the end, wealth is only a fact of life that I am accustomed to. At this moment, lying on the sick bed and recalling my whole life, I realize that all the recognition and wealth that I took so much pride in, have paled and become meaningless in the face of impending death.

“In the darkness, I look at the green lights from the life supporting machines and hear the humming mechanical sounds, I can feel the breath of god of death drawing closer…Now I know, when we have accumulated sufficient wealth to last our lifetime, we should pursue other matters that are unrelated to wealth.

“Should be something that is more important: Perhaps relationships, perhaps art, perhaps a dream from younger days; Non-stop pursuing of wealth will only turn a person into a twisted being, just like me. God gave us the senses to let us feel the love in everyone’s heart, not the illusions brought about by wealth. The wealth I have won in my life I cannot bring with me. What I can bring is only the memories precipitated by love. That’s the true riches which will follow you, accompany you, giving you strength and light to go on.

“Love can travel a thousand miles. Life has no limit. Go where you want to go. Reach the height you want to reach. It is all in your heart and in your hands. What is the most expensive bed in the world? Sick bed …

“You can employ someone to drive the car for you, make money for you but you cannot have someone to bear the sickness for you. Material things lost can be found. But there is one thing that can never be found when it is lost — Life.

“When a person goes into the operating room, he will realize that there is one book that he has yet to finish reading — Book of Healthy Life. Whichever stage in life we are at right now, with time, we will face the day when the curtain comes down. Treasure Love for your family, love for your spouse, love for your friends. Treat yourself well. Cherish others.”

I recently spoke with a client who has more life experience then myself. He told me that his retired friends think he’s nuts for going to the gym and working out with the “younger crowd” as much as he does.

Those same friends spend significantly more time and money on health care and prescription medication and some aren’t well enough to enjoy the activities that he does, but he’s the one who’s out of his mind?

I wonder how many people in their retirement age wish they would of been more health conscious?

At the end of the day, it’s out relationships with people that gratify us the most. Choosing to live a healthy life through fitness and nutrition will allow us the best opportunity to enjoy those relationships.

Take care of yourselves. Nurture your relationships with your friends and family. Go out of your way to make a strangers day better if you’re able to. And never forget… Health is wealth!

Travis Linsacum is the owner of Lins FITT at 551 Russell Street.