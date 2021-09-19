Faith: Who’s building your house?

Pastor Rod Compton



Psalms 127:1: Unless the LORD builds the house, the builders labor in vain. Unless the LORD watches over the city, the guards stand watch in vain. (NIV)

This psalm is attributed to King Solomon. Known as the wisest man, he makes an opening statement in this passage that is perhaps the most simplistic but profound reminder to us all.

Unless the LORD builds the house, the builders labor in vain. This should be a reminder to us all of the incredible importance of the priority of life in Him. We can try to accomplish so many things in our own power; but they are futile, temporary and of no eternal value. In comparison, everything that the LORD does is for eternal value. Jesus mentions this very principle in Mark 8:35-36: “For whoever wants to save their life will lose it, but whoever loses their life for me and for the gospel will save it. What good is it for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul?”

You see, perspective is everything. The things of this world that seem so important pale in insignificance to those things of eternal value. That’s why Jesus shared with those listening that day on the side of a mountain in Matthew 7:24-29: “’Therefore everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock. The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against the house; yet it did not fall, because it had its foundation on the rock. But everyone who hears these words of mine and does not put them into practice is like a foolish man who built his house on the sand. The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash.’ When Jesus had finished saying these things, the crowds were amazed at His teaching, because He taught as one Who had authority, and not as their teachers of the law.”

Who is building your house? Who is directing your life? Is it you, or is it the only One Who can build with eternal value?

Dear LORD, Your ways are above our ways and Your thoughts above our thoughts. Help us to rely upon You and Your wisdom found in Your word. In Jesus Name, Amen

Pastor Rod Compton is Pastor of Calvary Baptist Church, Craig, CO