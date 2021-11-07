Faith: The symbolism of a door





It is interesting that the throughout the Bible we can come across some phrases, or ideas that are often repeated.

Certainly, the themes of ‘love’, or the phrase ‘fear not’ appear numerous times. However, I believe there are many we do not often notice.

My example is the numerous times doors or gates come into play. Take for instance in Genesis when Adam and Eve are expelled from the Garden of Eden:

“So He drove the man out; and at the east of the garden of Eden He stationed the cherubim and the flaming sword which turned every direction to guard the way to the tree of life.”

Apparently God is restricting people’s ability to get at this tree. This picture surely is meant to demonstrate entrance denied.

Maybe more to the point is the door of the Ark when Noah entered, and God closed it. That door kept Noah and his family safe, but it also kept those who did not listen or believe or repent out. (Genesis 7:15-16)

When the God passed over the Children of Israel in Egypt, it was the door frame that held the blood that saved the firstborn. (Exodus 12:7, 13)

Furthermore, when God chose to dwell among His people in the Tabernacle, they were still denied direct entrance to His presence by first the Door of the Holy place and then by the Veil of the Holy of Holies. (Exodus 26:31-37 and Leviticus 16:2)

If you see my point the use of doors, or gates or portals is a relevant and reoccurring theme.

When we move from the Old Testament to the New Testament, we find the symbolism of the door is still being used. Jesus refers to Himself as the ‘door’ in John 10:7-9. As a matter of fact, He says that He and He alone is “the Way the Truth and The Life and no one comes to the Father but through Me. (John 14:6)

In addition, upon Jesus’ death on the cross we are told that the Veil in the Temple that we saw in the Exodus is now torn in two from the top to the bottom (Matthew 27:5)

Moreover, it is the entrance to the tomb covered with a large stone that signifies the greatest use of a doorway when the disciples come and find the stone rolled away, and Jesus is no longer separated from us by death.

So today, when you look at the doors you must go through, remember that God has opened up the way to be with Him for eternity. It is not enough to know there is an entrance you need to not only find it but go through it.

In Him, Dr L. Scott Middleton, Senior minister Craig Christian Church