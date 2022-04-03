Faith: The Lord wants you to experience real and abundant life





Pastor Rod Compton



Phil. 4:6-7: Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. (NIV)

Let’s start today by choosing not to be anxious. Do you find yourself worrying about things way too much? I want to remind you of some wise advice I received in my early years. A friend to me: there are only two things that you can worry about. You can worry about the things you can change and about the things you can’t. So, if you can change it; do so. If you can’t, what good is worry going to do? So what we really need is help with changing the things that can be changed. To do this, Paul reminds us that this is not something we have to do on our own. He states that in every situation; not some, not most, but every situation, we are to pray, ask the LORD for His help, and thank Him in advance for what He is going to do. This is a spiritual mindset that most people will never acquire because we tend to be so very independent. In fact, we can’t really comprehend that the LORD of the universe would want to help with our small problems; but He does. He does because He loves you more than anyone could ever love you. And He is committed to you as well.

Now here is the real beauty that will allow us to walk in peace and freedom. He will guard our hearts and minds in Christ Jesus. The Greek term here for guard means to keep us in a stronghold; a place that cannot be breached by the enemy. What a solace that should be for our weary heart and our harried minds. This is a place of rest, recuperation and refreshing. Allow Him to take you there and sooth your weary mind.

Dear LORD, help us to not be anxious today. Instead, give us Your peace that passes all of our own understanding. You are able to meet our needs and we thank You in advance for what You are going to do. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

Rod Compton is a pastor with Craig’s Calvary Baptist Church.