Faith: Faith in Jesus Christ

The Womble family

Courtesy photo

Interested in miracles in your life? Try a liberal dose of faith!

I’m not talking about the watered down, over-the-counter “Yeah, sure, I believe in God,” kind of wishful thinking. I mean real faith. Prescription strength. The kind that makes the Lord stop and take notice.

“Wow. That person really loves me.”

Our Heavenly Father loves us all, unconditionally, of course! But qualifying for His unconditional love and qualifying for bestowed miracles are two entirely different things. Just as the same basic education is offered to all students, it is those who do their work with care and study hard that qualify for scholarships. The miracle here, however, is that everyone, regardless of natural IQ or educational opportunity, can exercise faith to qualify for glorious miracles.

“Exercise” is key. It is prescription strength faith that moves us to action. So, do I believe Christ died for me, and came to show us the way to live? If I do, if I really do, then am I doing what He has said I should be doing?

“If ye love me, keep my commandments.” (John 13:34)

Ah, the ten commandments. Easy, right? Well, let’s take a closer look at those first five—the spiritual priorities—from 5 to 1.

5: Honor Your Parents

Do I actively honor the people who gave me my earthly body? How do I honor those that raised and taught me in righteousness, biological parents or other?

4: Sabbath Observance

If you’re wondering exactly what this might mean, first, may I offer Peter’s words? “… Christ also suffered for us, leaving us an example, that ye should follow his steps:” (1 Peter 2:21) Christ is our example in all things. He showed us how we are supposed to live. So, do you think

Christ attended His Sabbath meetings? Every single week?

Well, do you want those miracles or not?

3: Taking the Lord’s Name in Vain

Do I observe proper respect of the Lord’s name in my daily language?

2: No Graven Images

I suppose there aren’t many of us with revered golden statues erected in our homes, but worshiping something entails devoting great time and energy to it, at the expense of other things. In that light, maybe my graven image is mounted on a wall, displaying bright images and loud noises; or in the thickness of my wallet; or the hunting trophies gracing my office. Maybe it’s even how many likes I have on my post. Anything that consumes me enough to take the place of observing any commandment of the Lord is a graven image.

That brings us to…

1: No Other Gods Before Me

I think No. 1 and No. 2 kinda go hand-in-hand. I ask myself, given my activities within the course of any week, would anyone be able to easily see that God comes first in my home? If there is any question, then I have some repenting to do.

But this is not all. When asked which was the great commandment, Jesus answered, “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart … And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.” (Matthew 22:37, 39)

To love someone with all your heart, means to put aside your selfish desires on their behalf. It means sacrifice. Sometimes it means discomfort, stretching yourself in new ways. And loving our neighbor is pretty important, too, it seems. So, how often do we show our love for the Lord by sacrificing our time for Him and others?

I know that miracles still happen all the time. I know that when I surrender myself, in real faith, in service and obedience, miracles happen for me, too. “But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.” (Hebrews 11:6 emphasis added) There is a favorite phrase in my church: faith precedes the miracle. I have personally found this to be true.

The miracle of Christ’s atonement is offered because of His unconditional love. The right to further miracles, however, that’s on us.

Jeana Womble is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.