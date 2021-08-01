Faith: Dealing With Doubt

Dr. L.S. Middleton



Have you ever noticed that when we are given an option or choice, we often look past the obvious just to make sure we have chosen correctly? For example, if you were to take a multiple-choice test, and the first question was;

1. Stop signs in America are:

a. Red

b. Pink

c. Blue.

You might know without a doubt that the correct answer is red. However, most everyone will read the other two options, just in case there is a better answer. Even when we are confident of a fact, it is amazing how little it takes to cause us to doubt. So, the story in Luke 7:18-23 is not that out of character for John the Baptist. John has declared that Jesus is the Lamb of God earlier and even testified that God had given him a clue so that he would know when he had seen the Holy one.

John 1:29 — The next day he saw Jesus coming to him and said, “Behold, the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world! … John testified saying, “I have seen the Spirit descending as a dove out of heaven, and He remained upon Him. “I did not recognize Him, but He who sent me to baptize in water said to me, ‘He upon whom you see the Spirit descending and remaining upon Him, this is the One who baptizes in the Holy Spirit.’ I myself have seen, and have testified that this is the Son of God.”

Even though John had the identity of Jesus settled in his mind previously, sitting in the prison of Machaerus the doubts have crept in. So, John sends two of his disciples to ask Jesus straight up, “are You the Expected One?” Jesus does not answer their question with a yes or no. Rather, He tells them how to determine for themselves. Look around see what is happening, and does it fit with the scripture that prophesied that which would accompany the arrival of the Messiah.

That answer is still a good one. In a world filled with doubts and numerous people questioning what many times we believe are facts, when it comes to Jesus just go ask. Let the Bible answer what is expected against what you observe. If you have questions and do not have a Bible or need some guidance in where to look, go to your pastor. If you do not have a pastor or a church, we invite you to join us at Craig Christian Church.

Dr. L.S. (Scott) Middleton, Senior Minister, Craig Christian Church