Faith column: Worship indicators

Everyone worships something or someone. Those that are not inclined to believe in God may think that they do not worship because they are not religious. But worship is not necessarily lighting candles and bowing down to God. Though the Hebrew word “worship” does mean to bow, the meaning of true worship goes much deeper than a posture. It is an attitude of honor and worth. The English word “worship” comes from the old English word “worthship”. This reveals that true worship relates to what you deem of value and worth.

Just as human beings were created to believe, we are also created to worship. It is impossible for a person to “not believe.” The person that says “I don’t believe in anything” believes that. Their statement is defeated by the fact that they believe what they just said. In the same way, we are all made to worship. The question is not “do we worship?” It is what do we worship?

What we value can be seen by what we are willing to give our time, money, or energy to. Because worship relates to what we value, knowing what we truly worship is revealed by these things in our lives. You can trace your worship by looking at your bank account. What are you willing to spend your money on? Likewise, you can locate your worship by noting how you spend your time (particularly your free time), and by what you are willing to commit your energy to. So you see that everyone worships something or someone. Some worship themselves. Some worship pleasure. Others worship nature. Still others worship money or something else. We are all called to worship God above all.

Jesus talked about the difference between a true shepherd and a hireling. A hireling is one that watches sheep for money. But when the wolves come, they run. The true shepherd loves the sheep more than money. The good shepherd lays down their life for the sheep. Jesus also called out the pharisees for their fake worship. He said they honor God with their lips, but their hearts are far from Him. Anyone can utter words, but true worship comes from the heart.

What is your first thought about giving God 2 hours of your time, your attention, your energy, and your tithes every Sunday? These are things that God has asked us for in His Word. The early-days church demonstrated it. But more important than that, these are things that those who truly love and value God desire to do. They want to be with Him, to give to Him, and they want to be with those who love Him.

The Spirit of God warned us through Paul about the spiritual climate that would prevail in the last days. He said people would be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, and lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God. A true worshipper of God loves Him more than themselves, more than money, and more than pleasure. Jesus said if you love me, you will keep my commands. Lovers of God value Him. He is worth it to them. He is worth their time, their energy, and their money. His words are valuable to them. His plans are valuable to them. His people are valuable to them. Jesus said that God is seeking true worshippers. Join me in praying for true worshippers to arise today.

Jason Haskell is pastor of New Creation Church in Craig, Colorado and a missionary to the nations. He can be reached at: pastorjason@ncccraig.com .