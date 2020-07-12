Faith Column: What makes America great?

Why is America great? We have the best country because we have a constitution that is our regulation of law. It is based on the 10 Commandments from God’s Word, which are the foundation for all of our initial laws. Then man decided that they had a better idea. This communist manifesto is what man desired to gain control, thinking that they could create a perfect society.

There are three things when starting a horse to remember. Love, language and leadership. The first thing right out the gate, you should love that animal to want for it, even with a why to train it. Your love comes in the form of teaching, consistency, and direction. From your experiences, you have in mind what this horse or mule will do for you. So, there is this patience and long-term goals that you work toward.

Next, your expectations must be explained to them in a such way they understand. They are not born ready to do what you want them to do and how you want them to do it. So, it’s up to you to lead them into this discipline. Some horses, no matter how much you work with them, just will not be a cow horse, a cutter, or very good at packing. Some are antisocial and don’t want to be around other horses that they don’t know. So, there is that to consider when training. Yes, you can get some horses to do some things while some just won’t do some things.

That is what we are headed to today. Our Forefathers let God lead them in the writing of the constitution. Through this constitution, it gives God’s love, language and leadership to this nation while man rebels against God. Man wants to change laws and rights; instead of God leading they think they can lead better. Just like a horse or mule, they become unruly and they are rebellious against the truth and untrained.

So, let’s look today at what the difference is between how God leads and how Man leads. When man leads, they want to be in control. This is known as the manifesto of socialism and communism. See if you recognize any of these:

Abolition of private property Heavy progressive income tax Abolition of all rights of inheritance Confiscation of personal property of all emigrants and rebels Central bank Government control of labor Corporate farms, regional planning Government control of education

Now, before we talk anymore about this, let’s compare what God’s law looks like:

You shall have no other god’s before Me You shall not make any graven images of anything Don’t take the name of the Lord in vain Remember the Sabbath and keep it holy Honor your father and mother Don’t murder Don’t commit adultery Don’t steal Don’t lie Don’t covet what your neighbor has

Now, let’s compare. The manifesto teaches the citizens to give up their rights for the sake of the common good BUT IT ALWAYS ENDS in a police state. This is called preventative justice with control being the key concept. While God’s commands are for ones good and WE GIVE UP WRONGS AND NOT RIGHTS. His system always results in LIBERTY ANS FREEDOM. Our constitution and bill of rights are built on the foundation of God’s Word. So, socialism and communism leads to bondage while God’s word leads to liberty!

When people fear the government, you have TYRANNY. When the government fears the people, you have LIBERTY.

Today, many political leaders and judges want each of us to believe that too much freedom will result in chaos. So they push to take our rights away, trying to tell us that it is for the good of the community. They do this by passing more laws so they gain more control and they think that they can lead us to be a better society.

This works well for those who pass the laws, but whenever a law that is passed, it takes away more of our rights. We lose a free choice. Now this all being said leads up to this. I think giving up SOME RIGHTS produces a better society, than giving up ALL RIGHTS produces a perfect society.

They want COMPLETE CONTROL. Satan wants total control and he knows that in total control there is no trust. Now these law makers think that if they have total control, they can control crimes, the money, and the people. But by them being in control it destroys trust, privacy and freedom, which is the heart beat of freedom. Back to the truth instead of giving up rights, we should be giving up wrongs.

One example of man’s law is that we know they didn’t stop crimes. Control comes into our lives so subtly such as inalienable or natural rights. Natural rights are these rights such as life- conception, not definition that means that these babies being aborted. Now it goes against our constitution. Where is our liberty and pursuit of happiness?

Where will our freedom of religion, speech, learning, travel, self-defense, and so on fall into these law-makers’ definition? Each one of these statutes that are passed to control any of our rights defined in the constitution – these laws are IMPOSTERS. Our rights should not be tampered with by anyone. LISTEN, PLEASE, THIS IS OUR HOPE, the constitution was written like it is so that people have the right to keep the government within the limits that were written.

The Liberty Bell has a writing on it – “Proclaim liberty throughout all the land unto the inhabitants thereof.” Leviticus 25:10. Liberty is not for our government to take away. It starts right here in Open Range Cowboy Church. How many friends do each of us have? Tell them about the truth of our Bill of Rights and Constitution. Let’s start getting the truth out. If you do not know them, get a copy. Get familiar with them for we are the hope of the country. This starts today and we can make a difference by learning and speaking the truth.

Isaiah 10:1-2 – “Woe to those who decree unjust statues and the writers who keep writing oppression, to turn away the needy from justice and to rob the poor of my people of their right, that widows may be their spoil, and make the fatherless their prey.”

Listen, church, God’s Word calls us to action. We here today are the ones who will make a difference. This country was built on our rights, liberty and freedom of people. Let’s spread the news and get this county back on track. It comes down to this – do you limit God?

Hosea 4:6 – “My people are destroyed from the lack of knowledge because you have rejected knowledge. I reject you from being priests to me. And since you have forgotten the law of God, I will also forget your children.”

Love, language and leadership- each person who claims to be a believer has been called to arms. Do you want this country to be great again? Then let’s get up and get busy to spread the hope od what has been given to us through God’s Word and our constitution. His Word will not return to himw void.

Let’s close with this – put our feet to the fire, get busy about the truth, not the doom and the gloom. Listen- in a Roman controlled country, 12 Jewish men changed the course of history. We have more that that here. We have been called by God to stand for truth, to spread the truth, to give hope, light and the way to freedom. Let’s spread the good news about Jesus Christ, and how through His obedience we are set free si we can stand on God’s Word and give hope to a nation that is seeking. Satan right now is having a hay day. O ask fro everyone here today who loves God and loves our country to stand up and let’s take it back, one person at a time.

2 Chronicles 7:14-16: “ If my people, who are called by name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land. Now my eyes will be open and my ears attentive to the prayers offered in this place. I have chosen and consecrated this temple so that my name may be there forever. My eyes and my heart will always be there.”

Who is willing to show the hope of the Lord to the world? Who will stand with me? Stand now and for Jesus is the hope and we are his disciples to spread the truth. So, start where you are. Use what you have.

Do what you can.

Randy Armstrong is the Pastor of Open Range Cowboy Church.