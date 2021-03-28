Faith Column: What Faith is and means

In the circle of ministers who write this article for the paper, it is called the faith article. So I thought I should write something about faith. Faith is so significant that it is certainly difficult writing a summary of it in a short article, but I’m going to try.

We know the Bible says that without faith it is impossible to please God. Faith pleases God. He that comes to God must believe that He is AND that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him (Hebrews 11:6). You see, faith is not merely believing God ex-ists. The devil believes God exists, but certainly does not live by faith. Faith not only be-lieves in God’s existence, it believes God’s words are true. Faith believes that God is a rewarder of those who seek Him. Those who come to God MUST believe that.

You cannot be forgiven or saved without faith. Faith is the way into the family of God and faith is the way of life in the family of God. We know this because we are justified by faith (Romans 5:1), and because the just shall live by faith (Romans 1:17).

Faith follows God. We walk by faith and not by sight (2 Corinthians 5:7). Faith provides eyes for the heart. Eyes that see God and allow us to follow Him. You hear talk of blind faith, but faith is not blind. It is simply walking by vision from a different eye. Faith sees unseen realities.The Jordan translation of Hebrews 11:1 says “Now faith is the turning of dreams into deeds; it is betting your life on the unseen realities.”

Faith is a shield that protects us from all of the fiery missiles of the devil. In the spiritual battles of life, a skillful mastery of the shield of faith will keep us safe and whole.

Faith makes us whole. A woman with an incurable issue of blood came in the crowd be-hind Jesus and touched the edge of His garment. She believed and continued to say: “If I can only touch the edge of His garment, I will be healed.” When she touched, she was instantly healed. Jesus turned and asked who had touched Him. She knew she couldn’t hide it, and she told him what happened. He told her that it was her faith that made her whole. The touch of faith heals.

Faith is the hand that reaches out and receives the promises of God into our lives. It makes impossibilities possible. In whatever direction His promise has been released, faith can take hold of it and bring it into manifestation. Even when natural law says it is impossible.

Faith is believing. Believe is a verb. Faith is an action. People of faith are people of ac-tion. People of faith blaze trails that make the stationary uncomfortable. Jesus is our ex-ample of faith.

Finally, it is God’s Word that is the wellspring and source of faith. Faith does not come by trying to have it. Faith comes by hearing the Word of God. To be strong in faith re-quires a living and intimate relationship with God. It is through this relationship that He speaks to your heart. It is His spoken words that build your faith and cause you to move.

Faith key: Don’t focus on faith, focus on your fellowship with God and on His Word.

Jason Haskell is pastor of New Creation Church in Craig, Colorado and a missionary to the nations. He can be reached at: pastorjason@ncccraig.com .