Faith Column: We always ought to pray

I have heard again and again that what is happening is unprecedented. I see more sin and willful hate than ever before.

What begins to grow inside of me is a concept found in the character and works of God, that when there is great opposition the deliverance is that much more amazing and beautiful.

We are now in a incredible season where we can see grace abound if we believe. In the face of a red sea those that believe are to raise their hands and ask for dry ground and believe they will get it. In the face of impossibility those that know their God are to declare that the God of the impossible will do what He said He would do. It is who He is.

Luke 1:37 For with God nothing shall be impossible.

Luke 18:27 And he said, The things which are impossible with men are possible with God.

I feel in my spirit God is giving His church and His people another chance to believe Him for change and power. It comes through prayer and believing.

Prayer is not just a life line, it is the conduit to see the manifested power of a supernatural God in the natural.

If we believe that He is Who He said He is, then we must believe that He is able to do and accomplish what He said He could according to His Word and revealed character.

God wants His people to pray. Now I know this may sound melodramatic and emotionally persuasive but I truly believe we are being given a second chance. As fires burn there should be fire burning in our hearts to pray and believe.

In Ezekiel chapter 22 God speaks of all the unfaithfulness and iniquity He sees in His own people.

He writes in this chapter a holy indictment against His people and proclaims judgment and punishment for all the iniquity and filth. He blasts the prophets and those who were not speaking against sin and He rebukes the people taking part in the debauchery and compromise.

At the end of the chapter He says something so profound.

Eze 22:30 And I sought for a man among them, that should make up the hedge, and stand in the gap before me for the land, that I should not destroy it: but I found none.

The Lord reveals He was actively looked for a person to build up a hedge and wall IN PRAYER, truth and supplication. He sought for a person that would fill in the breach and the gap that had been created in the land and intercede that He would not destroy it.

But so tragic, He found none.

We are in a time where He is seeking for those to fill in the gap but most importantly, it is a time to pray. You are called to pray and furthermore called to discern the times. It is time to pray.

Luke 18:1 And he spake a parable unto them to this end, that men ought always to pray, and not to faint;. When the inspired Word of God uses language like “always” we “always” should pay attention.

Co 10:3 For though we walk in the flesh, we do not war after the flesh:

2Co 10:4 (For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds;)

What weapon? Prayer, fasting, intercession, worship, faith, trust, petition and asking but most importantly the Holy Spirit is telling His people it is time to pray like never before. If we pray and believe this truth is all summed up in the words of Jesus.

John 11:40 Jesus saith unto her, Said I not unto thee, that, if thou wouldest believe, thou shouldest see the glory of God?

