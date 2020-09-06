Faith Column: Trusting in the Lord

Yesterday it was chilly here in Craig. That’s not uncommon but a bit unexpected as it is only the first of September when on average the temperatures are in the 80s.

I am an avid gardener and put in lots of work for three to four months to grow a garden. My family loves the fresh produce and we also enjoy watching God’s earth yield its fruits. We know that chilly days can mean frost at night for us as we have learned over the years that for some reason when compared to in-town temperatures we are typically 6-10 degrees colder at our house.

So we prayed for God to please post-pone any frost for a few more weeks (please and thank you) as the garden looks so nice and is not quite done growing. It is close but a final harvest is 15-20 days off. We prayed, but we did prepare. In the morning when we uncovered our garden large chunks of frost came off as we peeled back the plastic. I think the only place it froze at our house was on the plastic covering the garden!

What does this mean? We prayed together. I prayed alone. I am a child of God and I know He loves me. Jesus died for me so I know He REALLY loves me (and you, too). I know He heard me. 1 John 5:15, ESV, says, “And if we know that he hears us in whatever we ask, we know that we have the requests that we have asked of him.” But wait, we can’t take verses out of the context of the entire chapter so I read the verse before it: “This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us,” 1 John 5:14, ESV. So does this mean my garden is not His will? However, the whole chapter is really about salvation and praying for your own and that of others. Well, maybe that verse doesn’t apply here. The Bible says, “Which of you, if your son asks for bread, will give him a stone? Or if he asks for a fish, will give him a snake? If you, then, though you are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give good gifts to those who ask him” (Matt. 7:9-11, NIV). Sounds like He wants us to ask for help so He can bless us. So I am still at a loss, why did God let it freeze at my house? Maybe because He knows I can handle it and He will focus on the other prayers I send up, like prayers for safety and blessings for my family, friends, volunteers, and community. Or maybe it is because I did pray for His help in deciding what to write about today-could it be as simple as that?

In the end, I don’t have a definitive answer, but I don’t need one. I trust the Lord. God always knows the best for us. It can be confusing to me for just like the how current pandemic and its disruption of lives makes littles sense to me, neither do those beautiful little ice particles in my garden make sense to me. But I know this, I can rest in Him and so can you. “Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus” (1 Thess. 5:16-18, NIV). We just need to keep praying for everything and be thankful. So, I will just keep praying, be thankful in all He gives, and I will keep covering my garden every time we have a chilly day in Craig.

Patricia Jones is the Executive Director of Love INC of the Yampa Valley and can be reached at loveincpat@yahoo.com.