Faith Column: This too shall pass

As I started to write this article, I thought about all the obvious topics that are before us now. Things that most of us have never seen and many that have never occurred in the USA.

I looked at the issues that divide, frustrate, terrify, and cause us to question the end results; and I remember a story of old ruler that tasked his wisemen to give him a statement that would always be true.

After some discussion they came back and said, “This too shall pass”. While that response sounds insightful, it does little to give any real comfort to a world that seems to have lost its sense of absolutes. We really do live in a world of absolutes, until they are not.

Most of us assume certain things will happen or more to the point, that certain things will not happen…at least not in our family, town, country. I got up this morning with no thought of gravity, I was confident it was still in effect and there would be sufficient oxygen to sustain my life (You get the idea).

However, some basic assumptions are being shaken. So, I wanted to share a verse that at least puts my confidence in a more secure setting. In Hebrews 13. 8-9, the author tells us that there is an eternal absolute; 8 Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever. 9 Do not be carried away by varied and strange teachings; for it is good for the heart to be strengthened by grace, not by foods, through which those who were so occupied were not benefited.

Jesus is that absolute. He remains the same because we as people remain the same. We need a Savior, as has all of mankind. Jesus must remain the same because we as people remain the same.

As the writer of Ecclesiastes writes in chapter one: 9 That which has been is that which will be, And that which has been done is that which will be done. So there is nothing new under the sun. Since the fall, man has seen death and plagues and pestilence.

Societies have arisen and flourished and yet we no longer remember them. But we need to remember Jesus Christ and the fact that He alone is the One and Only that you need to cling to. I would invite you to join us online Sunday at 10:00 on Facebook or tune into our YouTube channel for archived services through our website Craigchurch.org.

In Him,

Scott

Dr. Scott Middleton is the Sr. Minister at Craig Christian Church in Craig. Scott can be reached at 970-824-6024 or albaministries@yahoo.com