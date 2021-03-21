Faith Column: The Lord is our fortress

Pat Jones



Psalms can provide great comfort to us. Psalm 91 is one of my favorites, especially during the times when I don’t understand the world around me. “Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, ‘He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust’” (Ps. 91:1-2, NIV). I don’t understand this world that we live in.

I don’t mean “nature” but rather the part of the world governed by society and government. COVID-19 changed many long-held views and we have had to shift our perceptions of normal. We all have had to change routines and some of us have even changed how we live our lives.

A change of presidents and leadership in Washington DC has changed our normal understanding of what to expect from our leaders with their different political outlook on governance.

Humankind can adapt to most changes, but it takes us all varying amounts of time to settle in to the new normal and fit it into our lives. These disruptive changes to our routine can really lead to emotional upset.

These disruptions may be temporary, however part of the fearful unknown is that they may be lasting changes. One thing that never changes is God. He is our fortress. His love for us never changes. It is unconditional and the Bible tells us that nothing we do can separate us from that love.

“For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Rom. 8:38-39, NIV). God’s love doesn’t run out or come to an end, and we can call for help at any time. “Help me, O Lord my God; save me according to your unfailing love” (Psalm 109:26, NIV).

The Bible provides clear teaching on how we can abide in this fortress and survive the drastic changes that some of us have experienced. This teaching is found in several places, but it is especially clear in the book of Romans where it says, “If you declare with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved” (Rom. 10:9, NIV).

Once we are abiding in God’s fortress we can rest in his love and keep living a fruitful life. We will be able to survive the “bumps” in our paths and overcome the obstacles that upset us, both physically and emotionally.

When we are overwhelmed with what the world around us is throwing our way, we can give it all to God in prayer and then be comforted by knowing we can dwell in God’s fortress.

This article has been submitted by Patricia Jones, the executive director of Love INC of the Yampa Valley. She can be reached at 970-826-4400.