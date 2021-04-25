Faith Column: Seeing the unseen

The definition of faith in the Bible says, Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen. (Hebrews 11.1) English Standard Version. Basically, we are being asked to believe in unseen things, which sounds a bit dubious. Yet, it is a big part of our daily life. You got out of bed this morning and your feet stayed on the floor because of gravity. You can’t see it, but you trust it is still working without giving it much thought. However, there is more to this idea of the unseen because there is a difference in the unseen and the unseeable.

As an example, we have microscopic life that to our naked eye is unseen; however, it is not unseeable with the use of a microscope. In the same way, there are stars in the heavens that we cannot see except with a telescope. These are some unseen but not unseeable items and with a little thought I am sure you can come up with more. Now let’s move to the unseeable. No less than Jesus, Himself, pointed out these things to Nicodemus in John 3.8 The wind blows where it wishes, and you hear its sound, but you do not know where it comes from or where it goes . . . Just like gravity we are aware of its existence by the evidence of the effects. It is this understanding of the unseeable world that prompted the noted Physicist John Polkinghorne to say: “You know what? I believe in quarks. Do you know why? Because it makes sense of all the other evidence that’s available. “Then he continued along the same line of reasoning, “I also believe in God. Why? Even though I’ve never seen Him, it makes sense of all the evidence I see out there —- of the incredible complex nature of the world, of the multi-faceted levels of reality, of the fact that people long for worship and hope, the fact that there is a phenomenon of Jesus throughout the world.”

Dr. L.S. Middleton (Courtesy Photo)



I urge you in a time where it seems the world is in flux and there appears to be upheavals in even the most stable part of our life, that you look for the One who controls even the unseen things of this world.

The Apostle Paul wrote in Colossians 1.15-18 about Jesus Christ, saying, 15 He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn of all creation. 16 For by Him all things were created, both in the heavens and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or rulers or authorities—all things have been created through Him and for Him. 17 He is before all things, and in Him all things hold together. 18 He is also head of the body, the church; and He is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead, so that He Himself will come to have first place in everything.

Even when we do not see what God is doing never be in doubt, He is doing the absolute best for you.

In the same way you use a telescope or a microscope to enhance what you see, look to God’s word to enhance how you see God and His will and work in your life.

In Him, Scott.

Scott Middleton is the minister at Craig Christian Church.