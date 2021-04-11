Faith Column: Perseverance in pressing on

I want to encourage you to press on and persevere in your walk with God. In its most pure and simple form the walk with God and what we are called to as Christian’s is to simply keep going. We are called to press on until the end. All the flourish and pomp and fame and so call accomplishments mean nothing if you do not finish the race or endure till the end.

Those that win a race are not always the fastest or strongest, they are the ones that actually finish. This life in God is like that, the promises are there to get us there and the prize is for those that do not quit. It is for those that endure until the end with His help.

Amazing how in the Word of God the admonition continues from the beginning to the end that enduring and persevering is what is the rule, not what we see or think of as capability or accomplishment.

According to the cannon of scripture and the date of the writings the oldest and first written book of the bible was Job. It is all about persevering and enduring. The very first writing in the cannon of scripture is about persevering. The last book of the Word is The Revelation of Jesus Christ in which we are admonished to persevere.

The apostle James refers to Job and this very truth in his epistle.

Jas 5:8 Be ye also patient; stablish your hearts: for the coming of the Lord draweth nigh.

Jas 5:9 Grudge not one against another, brethren, lest ye be condemned: behold, the judge standeth before the door.

Jas 5:10 Take, my brethren, the prophets, who have spoken in the name of the Lord, for an example of suffering affliction, and of patience.

Jas 5:11 Behold, we count them happy which endure. Ye have heard of the patience of Job, and have seen the end of the Lord; that the Lord is very pitiful, and of tender mercy.

So from the beginning to the end it is about faith and enduring until the end. Well the logical question if that is the case is, how?

Well, I will tell you immediately it is not to the strong or fast or worldly capable.

Ecc 9:11 I returned, and saw under the sun, that the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, neither yet bread to the wise, nor yet riches to men of understanding, nor yet favour to men of skill; but time and chance happeneth to them all.

The way we endure and persevere until the end is by leaning, dependancy and surrender.

Psa 121:1 A Song of degrees. I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help.

Psa 121:2 My help cometh from the LORD, which made heaven and earth.

You see the encouragement and truth is this previous verse pertaining to pressing on.

The powerful truth is that the concern of the King of heaven is not as much where you are on the path or how far you feel you have gotten but which way you are facing and going and are you still on it.

The strong do not make it. The indepentent fail. The lone ranger dies in the wilderness. However the dependent and surrendered make it to the end leaning on their Beloved. We are called and commanded to endure until the end but never were we called to do it alone or in our own strength.

Pastor Wyatt Stockton is the pastor at Ridgeview Church of God. You can contact the church by email at Ridgeviewchurchofgod@gmail.com