Faith Column: Outside the camp

“Everything we do before a pandemic will seem alarmist. Everything we do after will seem inadequate.” – Michael Leavitt, former HHS Secretary under President George W. Bush

So much is in flux because of the response to COVID -19 – and not the virus itself at least in Craig; but the response to it and the potential threat it poises. I find the necessity to comply within Romans 13 where we are called to obey the governing authorities. Craig Christian Church, as Christians and good citizens, responded to the government request and for a few weeks we will have our joint service online. We are suspending any of our activities that see ten or more involved. That means the connection groups and Bible Studies groups will not be meeting as usual.

It is interesting that the very condition we find ourselves in is reflected in God’s Word to Moses. Before you dismiss this Old Testament story, I would point out that Jesus even dealt with Social Distancing in His day; in Luke 17.12

11While He was on the way to Jerusalem, He was passing between Samaria and Galilee. 12As He entered a village, ten leprous men who stood at a distance met Him;13 and they raised their voices, saying, “Jesus, Master, have mercy on us!”14 When He saw them, He said to them, “Go and show yourselves to the priests.” And as they were going, they were cleansed.

In Jesus time, the law required social distancing and it was based on Leviticus 13: 45-59 the law of Moses concerning people in quarantine

45 “As for the leper who has the infection, his clothes shall be torn, and the hair of his head shall be uncovered, and he shall cover his mustache and cry, ‘Unclean! Unclean!’46 “He shall remain unclean all the days during which he has the infection; he is unclean. He shall live alone; his dwelling shall be outside the camp.47

There is a bigger pandemic it is called sin and everyone is susceptible according to Romans 3.23 “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God”. What’s more it is fatal; unless there is intervention Romans 6.23 Paul says, “For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. The trouble with self-medicating, especially sin, you may cover the symptoms but you can’t eradicate it on your own. Paul says it is contagious, in his letter to Corinth, I Cor 15.33 Do not be deceived, “Bad Company corrupts good character”.

The consequences of leprosy were temporal, but the consequences of sin are eternal. The Jews knew no cure for leprosy, but there is a remedy for sin—faith in Jesus Christ, the Savior of the world. Note that Jesus is different cf.

Luke 5. 12 While He was in one of the cities, behold, there was a man covered with leprosy; and when he saw Jesus, he fell on his face and implored Him, saying, “Lord, if You are willing, You can make me clean.” 13 And He stretched out His hand and touched him, saying, “I am willing; be cleansed.” And immediately the leprosy left him.

Jesus was not made unclean and diseased, rather the leper was made whole and clean. Why not spend a few minutes during this time to get to know Him better.

Dr. L.S. (Scott) Middleton, Craig Christian Church

[1] All scripture is taken from the NASB unless otherwise noted.