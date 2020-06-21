Faith Column: Our worldview is not fixed on the world

We live in times that many of us hoped or did not believe we were going to see in our country and around our globe.

The sentiment among individuals is sadness, disappointment, anger and disbelief. Everyday something new we read in the news that is unprecedented or more divisive.

I know these sentiments have grown in my heart and mind over the last several months. One concept I continually come back to and encourage many to do is that our vision and our perspective must be one that is Christ and bible centered.

People that want to weather storms and see to the end from the beginning must be those that see things through “Jesus Christ tinted glasses”. Your hopeful worldview is always through the lens of scripture, especially in these times of unrest, division and hate that we see now.

I do not talk about it much, but before I was a minister, for a decade I was in law enforcement in a large city. I saw things that I wish I could forget and dealt with horrible situations that most civilian people can not comprehend.

As I read and see and hear all of the controversy of late, there is no lack of opinion. Most of the time the opinions come from a source that has no experience or firsthand knowledge of what they speak or attempt to judge. Judgment and opinion that flies from pure emotion more times than not will not alight on truth.

There was one thing I did learn in law enforcement and it translated to humanity. There are only two things on this planet that alter people permanently for eternity.

Death, and/or a genuine transforming relationship with Jesus Christ. I saw it on the street, I see it in the home, I see it in the church and I see it in every aspect of human life.

Everything else we could attempt to do to bring about eternal change is a band-aid on a war wound. Trying to stop the sin around us with our own protests, opinions, talks, debates, legislation and laws is akin to building dams in the ocean. Fruitless.

You cannot change the heart of mankind or the wicked bent of mankind by locking them up. Handcuffs have never worked on correcting the crimes of the heart.

It is our worldview as believers that looks to a Redeemer that alone can wash the heart and mind of men and women. “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?” Jeremiah 17:9. There is only one who can know it, He who created it before sin. “A new heart also will I give you, and a new spirit will I put within you: and I will take away the stony heart out of your flesh, and I will give you an heart of flesh.” Ezekiel 36:26.

Those that have the correct worldview and desire change, we cannot lean on the arm of flesh. Change will come when we repent. Change will come when we pray. Change will come when we love and cherish truth. Change will be enacted around us by what first begins with in us. I have felt the dark cloud of depression and despair attempt to roll in and cover my spirit in recent months.

We, as those that are His, must learn to look beyond and believe what He says is true and what He says He can do. There is no greater protest on behalf of others than the one you do on your knees. There is no louder cry than the silent groaning of a redeemed child to the Father.

There is never a tear in the secret closet of prayer that does not count for eternity. It is time for the people of God to have a worldview that is scripture driven and it not transfixed on circumstances but He who walks upon the water and calms raging seas.

Reverend Wyatt Stockton is the pastor of Ridgeview Church of God in Craig, Colorado. Ridgeviewchurchofgod@gmail.com