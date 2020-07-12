Faith Column: Our greatest fear

Romans 6:23, “For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

On a recent visit with a dear friend of mine, he made a comment that has resided in my mind ever since. We were discussing the pandemic (of course) and some of the actions that our leaders have taken to mitigate Covid19. He said, “People are willing to give up certain freedoms for the illusion of security and safety.” What my friend was touching on was man’s deepest fear and our desire to avoid that fear at almost any cost. That fear, is of course, the fear of death.

Romans 6:23 tells us that what we are owed is death, “For the wages of sin is death.” The reason we all die, is because every single person who has ever lived (other than the Lord Jesus Christ) and who is living today is a sinner. Romans 3:23 says, “for all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.” Most people however deny this foundational truth in a couple different ways: either with the attitude of, “I’m a pretty good person, I haven’t done anything really awful.” Or they deny the existence of sin at all and the existence of God. “If there is no God, there is no sin.”

But the Word of God reveals a different reality, no matter what you believe. Not only are we sinners but we are enemies of God. James 4:4 says, “Therefore whoever wishes to be a friend of the world makes himself an enemy of God.” Romans 5:10 says, “For if while we were enemies we were reconciled to God through the death of His Son…”

We are sinners, we are enemies of God, and we under the complete power of Satan. 1 John 5:19 says, “We know that we are of God, and that the whole world lies in the power of the evil one.” As one observes our nation and our culture one cannot help but acknowledge the profound evil that seems to surround us. Why? Because the “world lies in the power of the evil one.”

What can one do then? Can you do a prescribed level of good deeds? Could you sign on to a social justice movement? Lead a protest? Feed the hungry? Join a church? Will any of that remedy the problem of your impending demise? No. In fact Romans 5:6 says, “For while we were still helpless, at the right time Christ died for the ungodly.” We can do nothing to save ourselves.

What really scares us is what comes after death? What of eternal life? Where will I go when I die? There are only two possible destinations. You will either go to heaven and spend eternity in the presence of God; or you will go to hell for all eternity in unending torment and pain. 2 Thessalonians 1:9 says of those heading to hell, “These will pay the penalty of eternal destruction, away from the presence of God the Lord and from the glory of His power.” What determines that destination is whether you acknowledge you are a sinner, turn from your sin, and trust Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior.

Romans 10:9 says, “If you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.” Verse 13 promises, “Whoever will call on the name of Lord will be saved.” When you do this, when you turn to Christ in sincerity and submission you escape the power of death. Romans 5:9 says that we are then “justified by His blood, we shall be saved from the wrath of God through Him.”

I pray that you will repent of your sins and trust in Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior. He is the only hope in an evil and fearful world. Please repent and turn to Him.

Tim Adams is the Pastor of Sovereign Grace Community Church of the Yampa Valley.