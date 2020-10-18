Faith Column: Nothing new under the Sun

In a time when everything is in flux, most people are looking or longing for a return to what is perceived to be a better time. You know the ‘good ole days’, when social distancing was not part of our vocabulary, and most masked were worn in the hospital operating rooms.

There is a problem with the good old days however, most times they were not so good. Mankind has the ability to forget lessons we have learned in the past.

George Santayana said, Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.[1] If we go to back to the book of Ecclesiastes 1:9[2], the author says, That which has been is that which will be, And that which has been done is that which will be done. So there is nothing new under the sun. Dr. Strauss, a Bible College professor used to say, “Confound the ancients, they have stolen all our ideas”.

Now, I want to be quick to point out that this applies to good and bad. We complain that it has not been this hot since 1962 or maybe that we haven’t had this much snow since the winter of 45. The fact remains mankind has been there before; maybe, you have not experienced the situation personally, but there is nothing new under the sun.

An example can be found in the book of Judges chapter 2 verse 10. Before the death of Joshua in Judges 2, Joshua had challenged the people to choose who they would serve (Joshua 24.15). However, upon the death of Joshua and his generation “there arose another generation after them who did know the LORD, not yet the work which He had done for Israel”.

It seems we forget God and then bad happens. On the other hand, when good things happen, we often forget God is the giver of all good things. We see it repeated many times in history, this selective history of mankind. So I wanted to suggest that we take a cue from Ecclesiastes 12.13-14 The conclusion, when all has been heard, is: fear God and keep His commandments, because this applies to every person. 14For God will bring every act to judgment, everything which is hidden, whether it is good or evil. If you are having a hard time with the things going on around you I suggest that you remember God and talk to Him.

Scott Middleton is the minister at Craig Christian Church.