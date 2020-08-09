Faith Column: It sure seems like the alligators are winning

“When you’re up to your neck in alligators, you may forget that you came to drain the swamp.”

I have no idea where that originated, but I’ve heard it often through the years. No matter how you define the alligators, it seems they are free to move about the country (and the world). The line between the alligators and the ones trying to drain the swamp gets blurred in all the memes, viral videos, deleted videos, and Facebook or Twitter posts. Many parts of our country have become battlefields – something I never expected to see in my lifetime.

What is the battle really about and who is the enemy?

The Bible makes it pretty clear. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world rulers of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavens. (Ephesians 6:12). The battle is about who is God…the God of the Bible or Satan, the “liar and the father of lies.” (John 8:44)

When Jesus was here, His battle was against “the kingdom of darkness.” His mission: proclaim the kingdom of heaven and set the captives free to know their Father in heaven and Jesus, the Son of God. He said his purpose was “…to do the will of Him who sent Me and to accomplish His work.” (John 4:34)

The real battle is for the soul of every human being on the planet. The apostle Paul wrote to Timothy that we “…must not engage in heated disputes but be kind toward all, an apt teacher, patient, correcting opponents with gentleness. Perhaps God will grant them repentance and then knowledge of the truth and they will come to their senses and escape the devilʼs trap where they are held captive to do his will. (2 Timothy 2:24-26) We cannot live out that passage until and unless we are rooted and grounded in God’s love, mercy, grace and compassion for those who do not yet know Him.

How do we fight?

For though we live as human beings, we do not wage war according to human standards, for the weapons of our warfare are not human weapons, but are made powerful by God for tearing down strongholds. (2 Corinthians 10:3-4a)

[Jesus speaking] “You have heard that it was said, ʻLove your neighborʼ and ʻhate your enemy.ʼ But I say to you, love your enemy and pray for those who persecute you…” (Matthew 5:43,44)

First of all, then, I urge that requests, prayers, intercessions, and thanks be offered on behalf of all people, even for kings and all who are in authority… Such prayer for all is good and welcomed before God our Savior, since he wants all people to be saved and to come to a knowledge of the truth. (1 Timothy 2:1-4)

Prayer must be our first line of offense, so we can know that whatever actions we take on earth are in line with the Lord’s will for every situation we are in and every person we meet and speak to.

Some Final Thoughts

Jesus tells, us … “in Me you may have peace. In the world you have tribulation, but take courage; I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33)

The Psalmist says, In God I have put my trust, I shall not be afraid. What can man do to me? (Psalm 56:11)

Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for He who promised is faithful; (Hebrews 10:23)

May we be remain faithful to Him in our day and in our time.

Victoria Van Couvering is the Executive Director of Hope Pregnancy Center in Craig.